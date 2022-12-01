LOOKING to keep yourself busy this week? Support your local communities and head to one of the events listed below.
Wondering where to find all the great Christmas events? Check out our comprehensive list here. This list will be updated when new Christmas events come in.
Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us:
POP UP PRIDE
Enjoy a Saturday at Pop Up Pride.
This family friendly event will feature market stalls, a clothing swap in the Bendigo Town Hall, live music and much more.
Where: Bendigo Library Gardens and Town Hall, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, December 3, 11am to 4pm.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
SUMMER IN THE PARKS
Bendigo's ever-popular Summer in the Parks is back for 2022-2023, featuring many community events for the whole family to enjoy.
Held through the summer months, December - February, these events are hosted by local community groups and organisations.
There will be live music, outdoor cinemas, exercise activities and much more.
Many events are free and others are low cost.
For the full timetable, click here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: December, 2022 to February, 2023, various times.
SUMMER DANCE
Enjoy an evening of fun and dancing at the Spring Gully Hall.
There will be music by Cheryl Bailey and a supper of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee.
All are welcome.
Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, December 3, 7.30pm to 11pm.
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC.
Join our social ballroom dance classes, commencing with the easy to learn basics of dance.
Come and have fun, meet new friends and enjoy the music and exercise.
Singles welcome - learn to dance with your partner, on your own or with a friend.
Worried about the correct footwear on the highly polished floor? Just bring some thick socks for the first class.
This is a six week workshop program - Cost - $50 per person.
Additional classes will be available on Friday mornings at 10.00am, at no extra cost. All welcome
For further information please contact: Lyn Harry 0427 382 216 Jenise Smallman 0413 089 073.
Where: Lockwood South and District Community Hall, 784 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Wednesday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
As part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, a candlelight vigil will be held in Castlemaine each day at dusk from November 25 to December 10.
There will also be an art installation will be projected on the wall of the Northern Arts Hotel to raise awareness of family violence in the community.
Each Night from dusk, at 359 Baker Street Castlemaine.
Where: 359 Barker Street, Castlemaine.
When: Dusk, until Saturday, December 10.
MICA GRANGE OPEN GARDEN
Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition.
Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley.
This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale.
There will also be morning and afternoon teas available.
Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com.
Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry).
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange.
When: Open weekends until December 11, 10am to 4pm.
EXHIBITIONS
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
COME SING BEETHOVEN
Do you like the idea of being on stage, singing alongside baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes?
This is your opportunity to join the Gisborne Singers and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra in Symphonia Choralis.
$170 or $150 for conc./student - includes workshops, concerts and all rehearsals.
Book here.
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all COVID-19 details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.