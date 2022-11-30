Man caught with hundreds of child abuse files, following state and federal investigation

A Bendigo man has received a jail sentence for possessing and sharing hundreds of files of child abuse material on social media.
The case was heard in the Melbourne County Court on Tuesday.
According to Australian Federal Police (AFP), the Victorian Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team (JACET) investigation began in March 2021.
The AFP received three reports from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an Australian uploading multiple videos containing child abuse material to social media.
Police found 848 video files and 512 image files containing child abuse material. The sexually explicit videos of boys and girls were transmitted to other users.
Investigators from the Victorian JACET - including members of the AFP and Victoria Police - linked the Bendigo man, 62, to the offending through IP address checks and verifying the mobile number connected to the account.
The offender was subsequently charged with three counts of possessing child abuse material and transmitting indecent communication.
The man was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.
The 62-year-old will be eligible for parole after eight months.
AFP Acting Sergeant Alan Giles said the investigation showed how closely Commonwealth, state and international law enforcement agencies work together to combat the exploitation and abuse of children.
"Our common goal is to protect children, wherever they live, and ensure anyone who tries to harm them is identified and brought before the courts," acting Sgt Giles said.
Anyone with information about child abuse and exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.
If you or someone you know are impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation there are support services available.
