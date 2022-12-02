Regional students on the path to success

Local donors put regional students on path to success Advertising Feature

La Trobe University's Pathway Program showed Inderpreet Singh that university is something anyone can achieve. Pictures supplied

Inderpreet Singh grew up in a small town in South Australia, before moving to Shepparton for high school.



A rural kid through and through, going to university had always been her dream. But Inderpreet didn't always feel confident about pursuing higher education.

"I was a very nervous student," she said. "Going to uni was always my goal, but I didn't have much information. I was very stressed about whether I'd get the marks. Getting into university seemed very competitive, very hard and very unknown."

When Inderpreet discovered La Trobe University's Pathway Program, she found the support and skills she needed to pave her way to university.

Today, Inderpreet is studying a Bachelor of Biomedical Science at La Trobe's Bendigo campus. She's gaining hands-on experience and is passionate about her future medical career.

"Doing the Pathway Program gave me the sense that reaching university is something anyone can achieve," Inderpreet said. "The staff taught me skills like goal setting, time management and how to de-stress from the pressures of Year 12, and the uni student mentors gave me insight into what uni was going to be like, which was very influential for me."

Most rural kids like me, we want to stay in a rural area. - Inderpreet Singh

La Trobe's Pathway Programs are funded through philanthropic donations from local communities and alumni, and help students in their final years of high school develop fundamental life and study skills.

"Donors make a big difference. You're helping someone who may think they can't get into uni achieve their dreams and goals, giving them a strong base so they can excel even more," Inderpreet said.

"Most rural kids like me, we want to stay in a rural area. Having rural kids study and work in rural areas helps those areas flourish. It's important for us and it benefits the community."

Inderpreet's experience is a powerful reminder that when regional students graduate, they become strong role models to those around them. They become the highly skilled professionals and passionate local leaders their communities need.

Information on supporting students through La Trobe's Pathway Program can be found at latrobe.edu.au/giving/regionalpathways2.