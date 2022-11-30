Three Bendigo Pioneers stars are on their way to AFL homes after a successful draft period for the club.
Sandhurst's Harvey Gallagher will join the Western Bulldogs, Echuca's Noah Long is heading to Perth to play with the West Coast Eagles and Balranald's Jason Gillbee is now a member of the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
Gallagher and Long earned their places via the AFL National Draft, while the Giants swooped on Gillbee as a category B rookie.
"I'm proud of everyone in the program, particularly of the boys,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"Hard work and dedication has paid off and now they're on a list.
"I couldn't be prouder of the whole club.
"We have great people involved in the program and we're always looking to improve.
"For every player that comes through the program our aim is to give them the best experience, so that they become the best footballers they can and, more importantly, better people.
"We hope that their experience with us gives them something to learn from and share going forward, whether they take that to an AFL club, VFL club or their local club."
With Oskar Faulkhead picked up by the Gold Coast Suns in the 2022 mid-season draft, the Pioneers had four players drafted for the year.
It continued a promising trend for the NAB League club.
In six of the past seven seasons the Pioneers have had at least three players drafted each year.
"I'm pretty proud of our program, it's continuing to get better," O'Bree said.
The Pioneers' skipper left no stone unturned in his bid to make it to the next level.
He bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on last year's national draft and this year's mid-season draft to force his way into the thoughts of multiple AFL clubs.
Hawthorn, who Gallagher barracked for growing up, and Adelaide showed plenty of interest, but it was the Western Bulldogs who grabbed the hard-working utility with selection 39 on Tuesday night.
"My palms were sweating, I was getting nervous,'' Gallagher said of his emotions before his name was called.
"I didn't really expect it. I was as excited and surprised as everyone else when the Bulldogs picked me."
Gallagher embraced family and friends as the enormity of his achievement started to sink in.
One of the first phone calls Gallagher received was from the Bulldogs' senior coach Luke Beveridge.
"Bevo rang to say g'day and we had a bit of a chat,'' Gallagher said.
"He didn't go into too much detail and said see you on Friday."
There's little time for Gallagher to celebrate. Friday will be his first training session in Bulldogs' colours.
"It's a full-on experience, but I wouldn't change it for the world,'' he said.
"I move down tomorrow (Thursday) and I'll live with Bailey Dale up until Christmas.
"He'll show me the ropes, take me to training and those sorts of things. At the Christmas break we'll make a decision as to what the best living arrangements are for me next year."
O'Bree said few players deserved their chance at the next level more than Gallagher.
"Third time lucky at his third draft,'' O'Bree said of Gallagher.
"He showed great resilience after missing out at last year's draft and the mid-season draft this year.
"To produce the back-end of the season that he did... all credit has to go to him for how he's handled it.
"He's not only a better player for it, he's a better person and leader."
The impressive Echuca midfielder/forward thought he'd missed out on selection in the national draft.
His thoughts had already moved to Wednesday's rookie draft where GWS and Sydney had expressed interest in picking him.
Then almost out of the blue, the moment Long will remember for the rest of his life happened.
With selection 58 - what turned out to be the second-last pick in the national draft - the West Coast Eagles called Long's name.
"I'd lost all hope, to be honest,'' an elated Long said.
"To get that opportunity at the end makes it a bit more special because I thought it was all over. I'm so stoked to get an opportunity. It's very exciting.
"West Coast had shown a bit of interest, but I didn't really think much of it when it got to pick 58.
"I had no idea until they read the pick out. We were caught off guard a bit. Mum had gone to put my younger sisters to bed and then they read my name out.
"It was a big surprise, but a good one. The unexpectedness of it made it so special."
In the aftermath Long's phone ran hot. The first to reach out to the 18-year-old was West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson.
"About one or two minutes after I got a call from Adam Simpson,'' he said.
"It was pretty surreal to get a call from Adam, someone that you see on TV and admire.
"He passed the phone on to Drew Petrie to talk about the logistics of what's coming next.
"I'll be heading over to Perth on Friday, which is really exciting."
The big move west is one that could seem daunting to some players - not Long.
He moved out of home three years ago to attend boarding school at Geelong Grammar.
"It (the move) should be pretty seamless,'' he said.
"My time at Geelong Grammar holds me in good stead. If I hadn't had my time at Grammar the move to Perth would probably be more daunting.
"I've been away from home for the past three years now, so I'm just really excited to get over to Perth, live somewhere new and enjoy the experience."
Waiting for him in Perth will be another Bendigo Pioneers graduate - Tom Cole.
The Eagles premiership defender will be Long's mentor at the club.
"It will be great to pick his brain because he's been through the same situation as me,'' Long said of Cole.
"It will be nice to have him to lean on when times get tough."
O'Bree said Long could turn out to be one of the steals of the draft.
"He barely played any footy in three years (because of injuries),'' O'Bree said.
"When he did come back he had to play at the top level in the national trials. He wasn't coming back to NAB League or APS footy.
"He was underdone going into the national championships and he had to learn to play a new position in small forward.
"He showed great resilience and I think he'll be a very good midfielder in time as well when he gets his body right.
"He's one of the cleanest players in the draft, he's a great decision maker, he's beautiful by foot and he's very crafty around goals. He's got a very bright future."
It was a nervous night for Balranald-raised Gillbee.
The athletic defender/wingman was always a chance to be picked up by the Giants as a category B rookie via a NSW zone selection.
That didn't make the draft process less stressful.
"Beforehand I knew that it could happen this way, depending on who was left on the table,'' Gillbee said.
"They rang me straight after the draft to let me know that I was in.
"It was a bit stressful there for a while, but it was so good afterwards.
"I'm genuinely so happy."
The opportunity to join an AFL club fulfills a sporting dream for the 18-year-old.
Three years ago he was all set to move to Ballarat, attend boarding school and play with the GRV Rebels, but the hard work of Pioneers' leaders at the time - Steve Sharp, David Meade and Rick Coburn - saw Gillbee change his mind.
He moved to Bendigo instead, moved in with the Lowes family, attended Catherine McAuley College and joined the Pioneers.
"The whole move to Bendigo was for this moment,'' Gillbee said.
"You don't think about it like that at the time, but looking back on it now it was to chase that footy dream.
"It's all worked out and I couldn't be happier."
He joins a Greater Western Sydney squad that he's quite familiar with.
Former Bendigo Pioneers' team-mate Cooper Hamilton is about to embark on his second season with the Giants and Gillbee is good friends with the first pick of the draft, Aaron Cadman.
"With the AFL Academy I spent a week with them in pre-season, so they were the club that had the most interest in me,'' he said.
"They'd spoken to me a few times throughout the year and they'd spoken to Danny (O'Bree) quite a bit as well.
"I'm very happy that that's where I've ended up."
O'Bree said much like recent Pioneers' players that have progressed via the rookie draft - Josh Treacy, Jack Ginnivan and Cooper Hamilton to name a few - Gillbee had all the attributes to make it at AFL level.
"As you've seen in the past few years, our rookies have gone on to an AFL list and made a contribution straight away and I don't see Jason being any different,'' O'Bree said.
"He works unbelievably hard, he's an elite runner and can play all three parts of the ground.
"In time I think he'll be a steal. I see him being in the game for a long time."
