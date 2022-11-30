Bendigo Advertiser
Harvey Gallagher, Noah Long and Jason Gillbee find AFL homes

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 3:33pm
Jason Gillbee, Harvey Gallagher and Noah Long are on AFL lists for 2023.

Three Bendigo Pioneers stars are on their way to AFL homes after a successful draft period for the club.

