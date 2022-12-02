Higher education minister Gayle Tierney has confirmed two new leadership appointments at Bendigo TAFE's Kangan Institute.
Margaret O'Rourke will take on the role of board chairperson for the institute while Professor Hal Swerissen has been appointed as deputy chairperson.
Ms O'Rourke, a councillor of the City of Greater Bendigo, said she was honoured to be appointed to the role.
"TAFEs play a critical and central role in the vocational education system and are an important part of our community," Ms O'Rourke said.
"My focus is on working collaboratively with the board, staff, students, the Victorian Government, industry and the wider community to ensure Bendigo Kangan Institute continues to evolve to fulfil its vision to be a leading educator and trainer in work and life skills."
Ms O'Rourke is an experienced company director and business leader who has been on the Bendigo Kangan Institute Board since July 2014 after joining the Bendigo TAFE Board in April 2013.
Her experience spans the telco industry, local government as a four-time mayor and councillor, community engagement, as well as the TAFE sector in Victoria and Tasmania.
Ms O'Rourke said a key priority for her time in the position will be to lead the transformation and growth of the regional and metropolitan TAFE, Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute brands.
Having served on the Bendigo Kangan Institute board since December 2017, Professor Swerissen is an emeritus professor of public health at La Trobe University and a non-executive director of Murray Public Health Network (PHN).
Professor Swerissen has extensive executive experience in higher education, TAFE, health services and government sectors, and has authored more than 150 scholarly publications.
"It is a privilege to accept the appointment as deputy chairperson and I look forward to working with Marg O'Rourke and the rest of the board to deliver the strategic direction of Bendigo Kangan Institute and making a real difference for students and industry across the communities we serve," Professor Swerissen said.
The appointments follow the retirement of Bendigo Kangan Institute's former board chairperson Peter Harmsworth AO in August this year.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
