Athletics Bendigo relay squads impress at championships

THREE Athletics Bendigo residential records were broken at Saturday's running of Athletics Victoria's state relay championships at Box Hill.
Bendigo's young guns of Oliver Muggleton from South Bendigo Athletics Club; Bendigo Harriers' Jackson Eadon, and Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay and Cameron Smith blitzed in the open 4 x 400m.
Their time of 3:28.64 broke Bendigo's junior or under-20 mark of 3:28.95 set by Bendigo Harriers on November 29, 2014.
The talented foursome qualified for the state final to be held at the Zatopek 10 meet on Thursday, December 15 at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
The open record set by a Bendigo Regional team is 3:21.46 set by South Bendigo's Josh Pickthall, Nigel Self, Matthew Cindric, and Bendigo Harriers' Luke Rowlatt on November 28, 2015 at Lakeside.
In the latest championship showdown, Bendigo's line-up of McKindlay, Smith, Muggleton and Eadon ran the medley relay in 3:37.81 to be fifth.
Bendigo's 40-plus women's teams also shone at the state relays action.
It was bronze in the 4 x 1500m where South Bendigo's Debby Kirne and Jennifer Payne teamed up with Bendigo Harriers' Ruth Sandeman and Anne Buckley to clock a time of 26:02.66.
The quartet recorded the best time by a Bendigo Region team.
Another high at the state titles was Bendigo Harriers' Ruth Sandeman and Anne Buckley, South Bendigo's Debby Kirne, and Eaglehawk's Helen Anderson ran the 4 x 400m in 5:29.60 to be fifth.
They beat the club record of 5:41.15 set by Eaglehawk's 50-plus team of Sandra Kadri, Kathryn Heagney, Julie Verga and Helen Anderson at Lakeside on March 5 this year.
Meanwhile, race three in the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series will be run on Thursday night at the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill.
There have been six athletes claim the top three placings across the opening two legs in the 36th running of the series.
Athletes will race 1000m, with action from 7.15pm.
The top 15 points scorers qualify for the George Flack final (1000m) to be run in early March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.