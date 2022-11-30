CVFLW: Manuel takes up Golden opportunity as Bulldogs' senior coach

Golden Square has appointed a new senior women's coach for the 2023 CVFLW season.
Replacing Todd Deary is former Square player Nathan Manuel who brings plenty of experience both on and off the field to his new role.
Manuel played several seasons for the Bulldogs before moving to Mildura where he worked with the Bendigo Pioneers as part of their women's pathway program.
He is now returning to Bendigo and when the opportunity arose to lead the Bulldogs he didn't think twice about throwing his rat in the ring.
"I am taking that step away from the playing-side of football but I still have plenty of passion for the game," Manuel said.
"Especially women's football as I see myself as an advocate for its growth.
"Support for women's football continues to gain more support, especially at the AFLW level, but it's also incredibly important to keep developing the game at a club level to make sure there are strong pathways for the future."
Off the football field Manuel has a background in education.
He plans to pair this knowledge with his football experience to help the Bulldogs succeed in 2023.
During this year's season the Deary-coached Square squad made it to the premiership at the Queen Elizabeth Oval against Castlemaine, but fell short 5.8 (38) over 2.7 (19).
Manuel's plan is to implement his own coaching-style to help the Bulldogs go all the way in 2023.
"I've got some big shoes to fill," he said
"This year is about improving all aspects of the game with a focus on all of the basic fundamentals.
"Most importantly continue building a positive culture within the team as it's crucial for each player's personal growth.
Pre-season is already underway at Wade Street with a contingent of players, led by captain Liz Watkins, back on the track last week.
At this stage they will have around three more sessions ahead of Christmas before they take a break.
However, come the New Year it's all hands on deck from mid-January onward.
Andrew Wicking has been named as the club's under-18 women's coach.
