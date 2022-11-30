A full roster of 36 teams is expected to take to the course on Friday for Bendigo Toyota's second annual Golf Day for Bendigo Foodshare.
Held at Belvoir Golf Club, the fundraiser saw 18 teams compete last year and raise $20,000.
The four-member ambrose event begins at 9am with registrations and breakfast before a 9.30am group photo shoot and tee-off shortly after that.
As well as the golf, a silent auction will be held which organisers hope will raise about $3000.
Tickets for the Bendigo Toyota's major Christmas raffle will also be on sale throughout the day.
Bendigo Toyota marketing manager Gabrielle Richards said Bendigo businesses had been "absolutely incredible" in donating vouchers as prizes for the raffle.
There is now a total of $3000 vouchers up for grabs for the raffle which will be drawn on Tuesday, December 20.
All money raised from the golf day and the raffle will go to Foodshare.
"I asked Foodshare what would $40,000 mean to them and they said it would pay for their lease and power bill for 12 months," Ms Richards said.
"And that's great because it means the money Foodshare does get in can then go to feeding those who rely on them every week."
Ms Richards said everything was looking good for a great day on Friday.
"It should be a cracking day. The course is in good nick, the weather's looking great and there's a full roster of teams," she said.
