Bendigo Toyota's golf day fundraiser tees off on Friday at Belvoir Golf Club

By David Chapman
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 1:00pm
Bendigo Toyota's Adam Ski and Gabrielle Richards are ready for Friday's golf day fundraiser for Foodshare. Picture by Darren Howe.

A full roster of 36 teams is expected to take to the course on Friday for Bendigo Toyota's second annual Golf Day for Bendigo Foodshare.

