Community groups in Heathcote will join together for a day promoting being active and connecting with each to promote positive mental wellbeing.
The Heathcote Community Smiles Day will include free activities for children including a petting zoo, kids' yoga and a prize giveaway.
The Day's annual colouring and activity challenge will see groups giveaway 18 bicycles, six tricycles and a number of other prizes for early years and primary school-aged children.
The bikes have been donated by Heathcote Primary Health and Heathcote Health while the tricycles and other giveaways have come from Heathcote Community House, Toy World Bendigo and their kind shoppers, and the Heathcote Pool Committee.
In addition to these prizes, Christmas fun activity packs, safety bags and many more things will be available from stall holders.
"The time has come for us to smile again, and we're thrilled to be able to help our local kids do so," a commitee spokesperson said.
"We all know that connecting with our community has a positive impact on our mental wellbeing, which is why we encourage everyone to join us, become active, connect with each other, and pay attention to the world around us.
"In the same way we did last year, we are bringing together some local organisations to advertise their services to the community. We want to strengthen those relationships while also giving back to the community."
Stallholders taking part in Heathcote Community Smiles Day include the Heathcote Men's Shed, the Bendigo Volunteers Resource Centre, Headspace, Bendigo Community Health Services and Heathcote branches of the State Emergency Service and CFA.
The Heathcote Community Smiles Day will take place at the rear of Heathcote Health in Hospital Street, from noon to 2pm on Saturday, December 10.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
