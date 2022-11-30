The environment topped a list of concerns young Victorians have according to the recent Mission Australia Youth Survey Report.
The collated responses of more than five thousand young people between 15 and 19 earlier this year showed that a majority, 54 per cent, had nominated the environment as an issue they wanted the country to address.
Mission Australia state director Nada Nasser said increasingly extreme weather is harming the younger generation.
"The looming threat of climate change and the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters is clearly hurting Australia's young people," Ms Nasser said.
"They want more action."
The results of the Youth Survey will be shared with governments, non-government organisations, schools and the media to inform debate around policy development, services and programs that could help younger generations and the environment is not the sole focus.
Other priority areas for action included equity and discrimination, with 36.3 per cent of respondents identifying it as an area for improvement, and mental health with 34.4 per cent highlight that health area.
While 87.6 per cent of Victorian respondents are studying full-time and slightly more than half were employed, there are some young people who are seemingly falling through the cracks.
One in 20 young people recalled that they or their families had struggled to or not been able to afford bills or car expenses in the last year, with a similar number seeking help from family, friends or charity as a result.
"Building enough new social and affordable homes and adequately increasing income supports like JobSeeker and Youth Allowance, would go a long way to help families and their children to afford life's essentials and a safe and secure home," Ms Nasser said.
"Mission Australia's Youth Survey 2022 shows there is much to celebrate about young people's experiences and many are faring well but more must be done to ensure young people are properly supported as they transition to adulthood."
Just over half of the young participants said they felt in control of their lives but Ms Nasser said young people "have the answers" and the community must listen to them.
"We must listen, ensure young people are included in decision-making processes, and act now so they can access the opportunities and supports they need to thrive."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
