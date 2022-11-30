Heathcote Health staff wore orange on Wednesday as part the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence.
The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence which encourages communities to take action to end violence. The campaign began on November 25 and runs until December 10.
It is a global campaign established by the United Nations to raise awareness of the key role that gender inequality plays in driving violence against women.
Heathcote Health chief executive Dan Douglass said it was important the organisation led by example in promoting key initiatives.
"Heathcote Health has supported the 16 Days campaign in previous years and plans to continue our support for as long as it takes to improve the lives of those experiencing family violence and keep them free from harm," he said.
"We hope to raise awareness of the damaging impacts of family violence in our community and highlight the resources and supports available for those experiencing family violence.
"Our participation in the 16 Days campaign is a key activity in our 2021-25 Gender Equality Action Plan.
"We will continue to work with funded services and key local stakeholders on ways to get these messages out to the broader community so we can all work together on proactive solutions."
As part of the 16 Days of Activism people are encourage to educate themselves on gender-based violence and encourage conversations in the workplace and around the kitchen table.
Women's Health Loddon Mallee has developed a 16 Days Toolkit to encourage people to get involved this year's campaign. The downloadable resources have the theme of "Preventing Violence Against Women is Everybody's Business: Let's Call it Out Everywhere Loddon Mallee".
People are also encouraged to call out when they see disrespect against women and gender diverse people in the community.
Visit www.respectvictoria.vic.gov.au/campaigns or whlm.org.au/16-days-of-activism-against-gender-based-violence-2022 for more information.
