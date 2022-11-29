Campaspe Shire Council has re-opened budget proposals from the public as a result of the October floods.
Council is calling on the community to lodge proposals for funding consideration prior to development of the 2023/24 Budget.
Mayor Rob Amos said the proposals were open in October, however the flood emergency then occurred and the attention focused on dealing with the event.
The Campaspe Shire towns of Echuca and Rochester were heavily impacted by flooding.
"It is important we hear from the community, and now is an opportune time," Cr Amos said.
"It might be a missing section of footpath, alerting us to a change of use to a building to suit particular needs, or a service that we deliver needs an increase.
"In addition, the flood emergency may have raised something that needs future consideration."
The draft budget will be released mid-April 2023 and all community members who have submitted pre-budget proposals will be notified of the outcome once the draft is completed.
"Community members will also have the chance to lodge submissions following the release of the draft budget," Cr Amos said.
"The draft budget allows for a 28-day submission period prior to council finalising and adopting the budget."
To lodge a pre-budget proposal, go to council's website and complete the online form. Proposals can be lodged up to 5pm on January 6.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
