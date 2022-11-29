Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe Shire gives residents more time to add submissions to budget

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 10:30am
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Campaspe Shire Council has re-opened budget proposals from the public as a result of the October floods.

