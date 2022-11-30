Home-grown Bendigo golfing stars set for Australian Open

Three Bendigo golfers are in the mix this week for the historic 105th edition of the Australian Open.
Each has taken very different paths to gain entry into the country's national tournament, but the trio share one aim - the goal to succeed.
Multiple DP World and PGA Tour winner Lucas Herbert heads into Thursday's first round at Kingston Heath on the back of withdrawing from last week's Australian PGA Championship with a back injury.
He is also taking extra motivation to the course this week in his quest to lift the Stonehaven Cup as he revealed on Tuesday that his mother Meredith has recently been diagnosed with cancer.
The star-studded men's field includes several of Australia's best in Cameron Davis, Adam Scott, defending champion Matt Jones, Jason Scrivener, Min Woo Lee and many more.
But there's one player that Herbert has set as the benchmark.
"I think if you ask anyone standing around here and the bloke cleaning that marquee over there, they'll all tell you that Cam Smith is the bloke to beat this week," Herbert said.
"He's probably the second best golfer in the world right now. I don't know whether rankings are reflective of that, but he is.
"He's had the season that would prove that. He's the guy I've got to beat, for sure. He's proven that on multiple different venues, different styles of golf courses, everything like that."
Smith heads into the tournament after winning last week's Aus PGA Championship at Royal Queensland, as the 2022 British Open champion golfer of the year and recently named as this year's Greg Norman medallist.
"It would be a really nice way to finish off a really good year," Smith said.
"The plan was to come down here and win both of them and I ticked one box and hopefully can do one more this week."
Martin heads into the tournament on the back of a stunning win two weeks ago at the Victorian PGA Championship.
The Neangar Park golfer endured a five-hole play-off against Lincoln Tighe to secure his second professional victory.
The following week he only just made it through to the weekend cut at the Aus PGA, but will look to secure another strong finish this week to maintain his top-five position on the PGA of Australasia order of merit.
Last but not least is Bendigo teenager Jazy Roberts who secured her spot in the amateur field at the Aus Open after a strong performance on Monday at a qualifier.
The Belvoir Park has plenty of experience on both courses at Victoria and Kingston Heath as she has played them before while competing with Heritage Golf Club's pennant team.
This year's Open is the start of a new history for the tournament as for the first time both men and women will compete on the same course for equal prize money.
Roberts (a) tees up at 12:22pm at Victoria Golf Club alongside Chayanit Wangmahapor and Montana Strauss.
Martin is off at 12.33pm at Kingston Heath and is paired with Michael Sim and Justin Warren.
Herbert is among the morning field at Kingston Heath and will tee off at 7.33am with Scrivener and Ryo Hisatsune.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.