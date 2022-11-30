Bendigo Advertiser
Home-grown Bendigo golfing stars set for Australian Open

By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 30 2022 - 11:54am, first published 11:52am
Andrew Martin, Jazy Roberts (a) and Lucas Herbert are all in the mix this week at the 105th Australian Open hosted by both Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs that will see both men and women competing for equal prize money.

Three Bendigo golfers are in the mix this week for the historic 105th edition of the Australian Open.

