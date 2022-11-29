Four BDCA players named in Victoria Country squad for national carnival

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association has four players selected to compete at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra in January.
Strathdale-Maristians' Cameron Taylor and White Hills' Brayden Stepien have been picked in the Victoria Country men's side.
And Golden Square's Sarah Mannes and Sandhurst's Kate Shallard have been selected in the Victoria Country women's team.
There are 14 players selected in both the men's and women's squads for Victoria.
Next year's carnival will be the first time the ACCC has been held since 2020.
Victoria is the defending men's champions.
The 2023 championships will be held from January 13-20.
Men's squad - Ethan Boyd, Aidan Lenehan, Jordan Moran (vc), Jack Rietschel, Tom Smith, Brayden Stepien, Lee Stockdale (c), Cameron Taylor, Jake Toohey, Kierran Voelkl, Nathan Walsh (vc), Cameron Wheeler, Cameron Williams, Jack Wrigglesworth.
Women's squad - Steph Townsend (c), Anna Habel, Tiegan Kavanagh, Madi Albers, Maddie Green, Alyssa Humphries, Eliza Jagger, Emma Gallagher, Kate Shallard, Jordan Watson, Renee Cox, Chelsea Moscript, Renee Moffitt, Sarah Mannes.
TWO Strathfieldsaye cricketers savoured games to remember with the ball at the weekend when they both claimed hat-tricks.
Jets' fourth XI player Dan Bolton and under-11 player Cam Mayes both joined the hat-trick club over the weekend.
Mayes took his hat-trick in Strathfieldsaye Blue's win over Kangaroo Flat at Crusoe College on Friday night, with his three wickets in consecutive balls part of his haul of 4-21 off three overs.
The following day Bolton's hat-trick came in a big win for the Jets' fourth XI against Golden Square.
With Golden Square 7-77 chasing the Jets' 6-211 - also at Crusoe College - Bolton quickly wrapped up the Square innings.
Bolton took the last three wickets to fall in consecutive deliveries - with his wickets all bowled - as he gave his bowling average a boost by finishing with 3-0.
Earlier, Bolton had top-scored for the Jets with a quickfire 49 n.o. off 36 balls, while he also took a catch.
The Jets are on top of the fourth XI ladder.
