AFL DRAFT: Gallagher selected by Bulldogs; Long an Eagle; O'Sullivan taken by Hawks

BENDIGO Pioneers captain Harvey Gallagher has been drafted by the Western Bulldogs.
A year after being overlooked as an 18-year-old at the 2021 Draft, the Bulldogs used pick No.39 to select Gallagher.
The versatile Gallagher joins the long list of players to have come through Sandhurst to make it into the VFL/AFL.
Gallagher, 19, won the Pioneers' best and fairest this year in what was a season in which he also played for Victoria Country, VFL with Carlton and in the Bendigo league with Sandhurst.
Gallagher impressed at the State Combine testing where his results included an 80cm vertical jump (second nationally), an 8.117 agility time (fourth), while he was third in the state 2km time trial in 6.27.
Gallagher was particularly dominant in the back end of the season for the Pioneers when he moved to defence.
"It was hard to get a reality check in the moment because you get your hopes up,'' Gallagher said last week of last year's disappointment at being overlooked.
"Growth as a footballer, but also as a person, is something I've worked really hard on this year."
Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree last week spoke of the impact Gallagher had made both on and off the field with the Pioneers this year.
"It was so refreshing to watch his growth - off-field more so than on-field,'' O'Bree said.
"The more Havey became a better leader, the more it helped him become a better footballer.
"He never stopped leading, even in the Draft Combine he was helping a team-mate perform better in each test because he had that mindset of developing others.
"I've been super impressed by what he's done."
Gallagher's Pioneers' team-mate Noah Long is headed to the West Coast Eagles.
Long, from Echuca, was selected by the Eagles with Pick No.58.
Long has been boarding at Geelong Grammar for the past two years and has overcome a broken collarbone suffered in the Pioneers' first game of the season this year.
The collarbone injury came on the back of a knee injury last year for Long.
After recovering from the collarbone injury Long returned to play a forward role for the Pioneers this year and also represented Victoria Country.
"Looking back on it now I'm almost grateful for the injuries because they taught me some lessons,'' Long told the Bendigo Advertiser last week.
"I've learned some things about myself that I probably wouldn't have learned if I hadn't been injured.
"As an 18-year-old there were some valuable learnings that I can, hopefully, take into the AFL."
Pioneers' coach O'Bree described Long as a player who "ticked all the boxes".
"Yes, he's a very good midfielder, but this year he's shown that he's versatile and that he can be a great opportunist and small forward," O'Bree said last week in the lead-up to the Draft.
"I don't like comparisons and there are a number of comparisons that could be made for a player of his size.
"What I really like about Noah is how clean he is. In today's footy that sets you up really well.
"I think he ticks every box - he's a great kid, he works hard and he has the ability."
Meanwhile, midfielder Jack O'Sullivan who has come through the juniors at the Kyneton Football-Netball Club has been selected by Hawthorn with pick No.46.
O'Sullivan, who goes to school at Xavier College, played NAB League this year with the Oakleigh Chargers, while he has previously been part of the Bendigo Pioneers under-16 squad and the AFL Central Victoria Academy.
O'Sullivan, 18, has overcome collarbone injury setbacks this year that restricted him to just four NAB League games to earn his opportunity with Hawthorn.
1 Aaron Cadman - Greater Western Sydney
2 Will Ashcroft - Brisbane Lions
3 Harry Sheezel - North Melbourne
4 George Wardlaw - North Melbourne
5 Elijah Tsatas - Essendon
6 Bailey Humphrey - Gold Coast
7 Cameron Mackenzie - Hawthorn
8 Jhye Clark - Geelong
9 Reuben Ginbey - West Coast
10 Mattaes Phillipou - St Kilda
11 Oliver Hollands - Carlton
12 Jaspa Fletcher - Brisbane Lions
13 Jedd Busslinger - Western Bulldogs
14 Elijah Hewett - West Coast
15 Matthew Jefferson - Melbourne
16 Harry Rowston - Greater Western Sydney
17 Max Michalanney - Adelaide
18 Josh Weddle - Hawthorn
19 Ed Allan - Collingwood
20 Jacob Konstanty - Sydney
21 Darcy Jones - Greater Western Sydney
22 Max Gruzewski - Greater Western Sydney
23 Harry Barnett - West Coast
24 Charlie Clarke - Western Bulldogs
25 Lewis Hayes - Essendon
26 Brayden George - North Melbourne
27 Cooper Vickery - Sydney
28 Jakob Ryan - Collingwood
29 Coby Burgiel - West Coast
30 Lachie Cowan - Carlton
31 James van Es - St Kilda
32 Jaxon Binns - Carlton
33 Hugh Davies - Fremantle
34 Toby McMullin - Greater Western Sydney
35 Olli Hotton - St Kilda
36 Tom McCallum - Port Adelaide
37 Henry Hustwaite - Hawthorn
38 Jed Adams - Melbourne
39 Harvey Gallagher - Western Bulldogs
40 Caleb Mitchell - Sydney
41 Tom Emmett - Fremantle
42 Max Knobel - Fremantle
43 Billy Dowling - Adelaide
44 Isaac Keeler - St Kilda
45 Alwyn Davey, Jr. - Essendon
46 Jack O'Sullivan - Hawthorn
47 Harry Lemmey - Carlton
48 Joe Richards - Collingwood
49 Kaleb Smith - Richmond
50 Hugh Bond - Adelaide
51 Bailey MacDonald - Hawthorn
52 Phoenix Foster - Geelong
53 Thomas Scully - Port Adelaide
54 Jayden Davey - Essendon
55 Steely Green - Richmond
56 Cooper Harvey - North Melbourne
57 Corey Wagner - Fremantle
58 Noah Long - West Coast
59 Kyle Marshall - Port Adelaide
