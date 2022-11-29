Herbert draws Aus Open inspiration from his mum's recent cancer diagnosis

Every time Lucas Herbert wins a tournament he never fails to mention the endless support from his family in helping achieve his goals on the golf course.
The 26-year-old Neangar Park golfer will have his family front and centre of his mind this week when he returns to the course for the Australian Open.
He will be motivated by his love for his parents as his mother Meredith has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"Yeah, it's just happened over the last couple of months. It's sad to watch your parents go through that kind of stuff but she's more stubborn than me, so I know that she'll get through everything and get there at some point," Herbert said at an Australian Open media conference on Tuesday.
A challenge for Herbert has been managing life on the road across multiple tours, while still remaining close to family.
"Look, my Dad's a great support for her. I know he'll do more than she wants him to do at home, so that sort of takes a bit of the pressure away and makes me feel a little bit more at ease, obviously being out there on tour," he said.
It's safe to say his father Lyndon and mother Meredith, who now live in Queensland, are by far his biggest fans and are either walking the ropes or tuning in to watch a broadcast in the early hours of the morning to see their son play.
"We've had a lot of conversations about it the last couple of weeks and mum more than anything wants me to go and play well and get my head on TV so that it gives her something to watch early in the mornings or late at night sitting at home, rather than being able to travel with me," he said.
"So, if that's what she wants me to do, I'm going to have to go and work on that for her."
Herbert last week withdrew from the Australian PGA on day two after a minor back injury on the driving range.
"I felt it just slip out on the range, my back, my lower back kind of just slipped and it wasn't necessarily painful, but I lost a lot of power. I could tell it wasn't right," he said.
After a few days of rest, he is on the mend and ready to take on the Aus Open.
"I want to win the Australian Open. I don't want to sit on my couch and watch someone else win it this week," he said.
Herbert has won all across the world, but to win on home soil on one of Melbourne's famed sandbelt courses would be a special achievement.
"It's a little bit like the Open Championship, winning at St Andrews versus winning at any other venues," he said.
"You're not going to say no to winning it at another venue, but it's definitely a lot more special to win on the sandbelt, for me anyway, given I grew up basically around this area and have played a tonne of golf at both these golf courses.
"To win one here, it would just be a lot more special than anywhere else where you don't have that same connection.
"It would be very cool to be holding that trophy at the end of the week."
Bendigo's Andrew Martin and Jazy Roberts (a) will also be in action.
