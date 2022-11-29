A RANGE of new employment opportunities will be show at the Bendigo Jobs Expo next week.
The City of Greater Bendigo is encouraging jobseekers to register for the event and consider potential opportunities such as the ongoing employment, apprenticeships and traineeships and summer jobs.
The two sessions jobseekers can register are at 2pm and 5pm at Bendigo Town Hall on December 7.
Council manager of economic development Ben Devanny said the city wanted to highlight the variety of jobs in the region.
"According to the latest statistics from the Victorian Skills Authority, around 12,850 new roles will be required in the Loddon Campaspe region by 2025," he said.
"Companies are actively recruiting, and the Bendigo Jobs Expo is a chance to explore employment options from a variety of industries and sectors together with training schemes and available apprenticeships."
Thirty businesses will exhibit at the expo at Bendigo Town Hall on December 7.
Register for one of the sessions online at eventbrite.com.au/e/the-bendigo-jobs-expo-tickets-468853863527
