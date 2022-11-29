Bendigo Advertiser

Wilson races to triple treat at BMX National Championships in Launceston

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaclyn Wilson won three categories at the Australian BMX National Championships held in Launceston. Picture by Darren Howe.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.