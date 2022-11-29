Wilson races to triple treat at BMX National Championships in Launceston

BENDIGO BMX rider Jaclyn Wilson has added to her lengthy list of achievements in the sport by winning a further three national titles.
Wilson has returned from a successful Australian BMX National Championships event where she was victorious in three of the four categories she was entered in.
Wilson, 45, won national titles in the 30+ masters women 20 inch, 45-49 women's 20 inch and 45-49 women's cruiser categories in Launceston.
Across the categories she was crowned national champion in, Wilson won 10 of the 12 races, while she also finished runner-up in the 30+ masters women open wheel.
Her victory in the 30+ masters women's 20 inch category was particularly thrilling as she won the fourth and deciding race in a photo finish against a much younger opponent.
"I won the last race by nine one hundredths of a second... it was that close," Wilson said on Tuesday.
"The rider who I beat being so much younger than me had a better gate reaction and got away a lot better than me, so I was playing catch-up the whole race.
"Every race I had to get so many extra pedals in where I could just to chase her down.
"I had to give it everything I had and then in that last race where we basically crossed the line together, I thought she had won it, so it was a great thrill when the result came through... it was so close. I just had to keep fighting right to the line."
Wilson, who is sponsored by Crisp Brothers Racing, finished 1st, 2nd, 2nd and 1st across the four races of the 30+ masters women's category, while she won all four races in both of the 45-49 women's 20 inch and 45-49 women's cruiser categories.
Wilson was one of only two riders who competed at the national titles to enter in four classes.
"Physically I was fine competing in the four classes, but the mental side of it took its toll," Wilson said.
Her triple success in Launceston now brings the total number of Australian titles won by Wilson to 25.
Wilson first began racing BMX as a four-year-old and says as well as competing in a sport she loves, one of the biggest enjoyments she gets is through the camaraderie.
"Having the Australian titles really brings the community together and it was just amazing the camaraderie and the love you feel from everyone around you," Wilson said.
"It's not just going there to race and to try to win, you've got the most amazing people around you and it's just unbelievable how much love you receive.
"It's such a beautiful sport to be part of and I guess 41 years after first starting that's why I'm still part of it."
Wilson did have a 13-year break from the sport before returning to it in 2009 when her then five-year-old son Aston took up BMX racing.
Wilson is a member of the Bendigo BMX Club, which also had notable performances from Kasey Ludeman (6th in the 35-39 women cruiser) and Samuel O'Grady (5th in the junior superclass men) at the national titles.
