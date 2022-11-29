Family violence reports will keep rising, senior cop tells Bendigo

GREATER Bendigo's family violence reports have jumped 43 per cent over five years, almost three times as high as the state average, the officer overseeing police responses has told a public forum.
Reports of family violence are only going to increase, Assistant Commissioner Lauren Callaway told the gathering of frontline support workers, police and members of the public on Tuesday.
"Yes, we might have a bit of a plateau this year but it will keep going up and we are just going to have to deal with it," she said.
Victoria Police cannot yet drill down to confirm why reports might plateau this year, Assistant Commissioner Callaway said. It is equally hamstrung by a similar plateau recorded in 2017.
But police long ago realised it was not enough to simply track rising numbers of reports, Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
"That story doesn't change. What matters is how we measure the quality of our response," she said.
Assistant Commissioner Callaway did not think it generally a bad thing that more people were making reports, given it could show they felt they trusted police, or that extra non-police support options were becoming available.
Family violence includes crimes that are heavily underreported.
Assistant Commissioner Callaway and her colleagues have been following a damning inquiry into the Queensland force's responses to domestic violence, she said while responding on Tuesday to a question from the audience.
That inquiry found clear evidence of a culture within the state's police force where officers could express misogyny, sexism and racism largely unchecked.
It was "hardly surprising that these attitudes are reflected then in the way that those police who hold them respond to victim-survivors", the inquiry found.
Former and serving police officers themselves flooded the inquiry with disturbing information about some officers' bad behaviour towards community members or colleagues who spoke out.
Victoria's police force went through its own review last decade, Assistant Commissioner Callaway said when asked on Tuesday about Queensland's inquiry.
"We had the Victorian Human Rights Commission do a complete review of Victoria Police, around sexual harm, sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace," she said.
"So I feel like Queensland is going through what we did seven years ago."
That is not to say Victoria Police cannot keep improving, or that the wider justice system is meeting every need, Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
Police can, however, now look back on 20 years of family violence command milestones, with more changes to its methods in the works, she said.
They can also use their data to shift approaches as perpetrators' behaviours change.
Of the men who commit family violence acts - and police statistics show men are three times more likely to be the perpetrator - 50 per cent are ex-partners.
"I think that's to do with technology," Assistant Commissioner Callaway said, referring to phones and the internet, though she said vindictive perpetrators do find ways to keep abusing victim-survivors even without those platforms.
Economic turbulence triggered by the pandemic and inflation may also have forced some people to remain in the same house as their ex-partners, she said.
Others have had more time to reflect on traumatic experiences, whether they are comfortable and safe reporting them and what they might need from the justice system, Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
She encouraged anyone who knew or suspected someone might be experiencing family violence not to look the other way.
"I'm not asking you to save them. I'm asking for little moments of intervention, to have the conversation and maintain regular contact," she said.
"You need to listen to what they say and believe them.
"And you can't be judgmental because I am also tipping that when they tell you and then don't leave, in that instant ... they will feel like they are being judged."
Victim-survivors often plan and wait for the right moment to permanently leave an abusive relationship.
Their partners might have spent years gaslighting them or have no realistic place to go. They may also fear reprisals from their partner.
"You need to offer practical assistance like creating opportunities, like offering to mind the kids for them, so they can go see a family violence worker or seek professional support," Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
"But overall you must respect their right to make their own decisions, when they are ready."
If you or someone you know is experiencing family and domestic violence, help is available, contact:
If a life is in danger, call Triple Zero (000).
