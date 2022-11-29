BDCA Twenty20 fixture set; Hawks and Square to hit off tournament next week

EAGLEHAWK and Golden Square will open the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition next week.
The BDCA is sticking with the T20 format it introduced last season of playing the competition primarily as stand-alone games on a Wednesday and Thursday night, with matches to be played at the QEO and Canterbury Park.
There will be several nights over the course of the season where there will be two games played simultaneously.
The teams have been split into two pools of five, with the two teams that finish on top of each pool to qualify for the grand final to be played on Wednesday, March 1.
Pool A - Huntly North, Kangaroo Flat, Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills.
Pool B - Bendigo, Bendigo United, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Sandhurst.
Bendigo United is the defending champions after beating Kangaroo Flat by 68 runs in last season's grand final.
Wednesday, December 7
Eaglehawk v Golden Square - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Thursday, December 8
Bendigo v Sandhurst - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, December 14
Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians - QEO, 6pm
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Thursday, December 15
Sandhurst v Bendigo United - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, January 11
Huntly North v Kangaroo Flat - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
White Hills v Strathdale-Maristians - QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, January 12
Golden Square v Bendigo - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, January 18
Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Bendigo United v Golden Square - QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, January 19
Bendigo v Eaglehawk - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, January 25
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye - QEO, 6pm.
Eaglehawk v Bendigo United - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Wednesday, February 1
Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Bendigo United v Bendigo - QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, February 2
Sandhurst v Golden Square - QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, February 9
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly North - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, February 22
Huntly North v White Hills - QEO, 6pm.
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Thursday, February 23
Kangaroo Flat v White Hills - QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, March 1
Grand final
2009 - Golden Square.
2010 - Strathdale.
2011 - Strathdale.
2012 - Strathdale.
2013 - Strathfieldsaye.
2014 - Huntly North.
2015 - Bendigo.
2016 - Strathdale.
2017 - Bendigo United.
2018 - White Hills.
2019 - Strathdale.
2020 - Huntly North.
2022 - Bendigo United.
