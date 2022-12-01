DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$635,000 - $655,000
LAND: 806sqm
AGENCY: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENTS: Di Selwood 0488 148 358 and Nathan Diss 03 5447 4088
INSPECT: Saturday 12.30pm - 1pm
Charming and versatile, this updated California bungalow-style home has spacious living and the option for three or four bedrooms.
Upon entering, you are greeted by a traditional hallway boasting high ceilings and polished floorboards.
Off the hallway are three of the four bedrooms, which offer generous proportions and built-in robes.
The fourth bedroom is to the rear of the home and would also make an excellent study, small home office, sitting room or playroom.
The kitchen is at the centre of the home and is big enough to accommodate a seven-piece family dining setting.
At the rear of the home is a spacious living room that leads to the back deck via glass sliding doors.
More interior features include updated three-piece bathroom, bonus second shower, reverse-cycle heating and cooling and Nectre gas-log fire with heat exchange.
Outside, there is a single car carport, double garage with concrete and power, small garden shed and water tank.
The house is positioned at the front of the block to maximise the yard space. Being fully-fenced, it is a secure space for children and pets.
Enjoy the convenience of this city-fringe location within walking distance from Bendigo CBD, shops, cafes, schools and public transport.
