A special screening of a documentary exploring the Dalai Lama's compassion in the current world will screen in Castlemaine.
The Theatre Royal will screen Never Forget Tibet on December 10 at 11am with a five-minute guided mediation to take place before the film.
The screening coincides with the 23rd anniversary of the Dalai Lama being awarded the Novel Peace Prize and UN International Human Rights Day.
Felicity Cripps, co-owner of the Theatre Royal, said the Dalai Lama was a source of hope for many people.
"As soon as I saw the trailer for this film I felt it was the perfect film for our times and an important story for people to hear, especially as this tumultuous year comes to an end and a new year approaches," she said.
"The Dalai Lama gives hope to us all. The fact he can still smile and offer light and love simply through 'being' gives us a sense that we are part of something much greater than we could ever imagine.
"Being part of a group meditation can be very powerful, so I think it will be a very uplifting and energising event for all those who choose to attend."
Directed by Jean-Paul Mertinez, the feature-length documentary explores the Dalai Lama's compassion for a world seemingly in crisis today and seeks to find what can be learnt from his inspirational life story, the Tibetan culture and its ancient spirituality.
Never Forget Tibet tells the story of the Dalai Lama's escape from Chinese-occupied Tibet in 1959 with His Holiness Dalai Lama telling his story in his own words on film for the first time.
Visit theatreroyalcastlemaine.com.au/cinema for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
