DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 4
$1,085,000
LAND: 3.58ha
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198 and Tim Noonan 0413 464 949
INSPECT: Saturday 1pm - 1.30pm
Located in a tranquil pocket of Lockwood South, this brick family home was built just seven years ago.
In addition to the residence, the property has excellent facilities for horses and other livestock.
Across the eight-acre allotment are four good-sized paddocks, electric fencing, horse shelter and catchment dam with connection to garden and paddocks.
Enter the residence and immediately find a multi-purpose lounge-media room to your left. Continue to the private main suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The kitchen and main living and dining zone are at the centre of the home. Kitchen highlights include Caesarstone-topped island, walk-in pantry and 900mm-wide cooking appliance.
Open-plan dining adjoins the kitchen and overlooks the rear yard. The living room opens to undercover outdoor entertaining where available services include television, gas, water and electricity.
More quality features at this impressive lifestyle property or hobby farm include rainwater storage, a 6.6-kilowatt solar system, double garage, 11 x 6-metre shed with power and concrete flooring.
Lockwood South is an easy 15-minute drive from historical Maldon. About 25 minutes from Bendigo and Castlemaine facilities and amenities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.