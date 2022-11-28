Bendigo Spirit stars embrace the joy of reading at Specimen Hill

When they're not on the basketball court, Bendigo Spirit players are out among the Bendigo community.
As part of an ongoing reading education program Spirit co-captain Kelsey Griffin, who returned to the team for WNBL 2022/23, and new recruit Sophia Locandro visited Specimen Hill Primary School on Monday.
"I wanted to find a way to repay the community as a thank you for all of the support I've received over the years," Griffin said.
"This reading program is near and dear to my heart. I truly enjoy helping and being a part of it.
"I appreciate all of the schools that have jumped on board to help facilitate the program."
Griffin might be a superstar on the court, but her talents are equally as high in the classroom as the 35-year-old is also a biology teacher.
Her background in education has given her first-hand insight into the importance of developing strong literacy skills during the primary years.
"Literacy is a part of education that is so incredibly important," Griffin said.
"If you start reading at a young age it builds confidence and leads to other parts of education becoming more accessible.
"Once a student falls behind with learning it can be so hard as it then impacts self-efficacy and overall development."
Griffin was joined by Locandro who was equally as thrilled to be out in the community helping students improve their reading skills.
"As a team we are happy to help out and engage with the community in any way that we can," Locandro said.
"Most of all, we enjoy it.
"As athletes, especially as women, we now have such a strong platform to have a positive impact as role models."
The program is being held with assistance from key sponsor Agnico Eagle which has a mine at Fosterville.
"We like to have a lasting positive legacy within the community and there's no better way to achieve this than by helping with education," Agnico Eagle director of environment and government relations Felicia Binks said.
"Reading is so important for kids and for them to have elite athletes come and visit them at school it provides them with great role models."
Spirit are on the road for a double-header this weekend against Townsville and Sydney.
