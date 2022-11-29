Bendigo Advertiser
Australian shearers beat New Zealand in shearing competition in Bendigo

Updated November 29 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 11:30am
West Australian shearer Danielle Maugher won the intermediate development shearing category at the national titles in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Australia has emerged triumphant in the Trans-Tasman Test at the National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships held at the weekend in Bendigo.

