Australia has emerged triumphant in the Trans-Tasman Test at the National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships held at the weekend in Bendigo.
The Australian side was selected from the best competitors at the championship to battle a New Zealand team in shearing and wool handling.
The Kiwis just beat Australia in the Blade Shearing and the Wool Handling Tests but the Aussies' commanding victory in the Shearing Test was enough to see the home take the overall trophy.
There were 180 competitors in action, comprising 100 shearers, 65 wool handlers and about a dozen blade shearers with 2000 sheep shorn over the weekend.
Tasmania won the national teams event. In the individual events, Daniel McIntyre won the open shearing; Brandon Bone took out the senior development category; Danielle Maugher the intermediate development; Ella Picker novice development; John Della blade shearing; and Mark Purcell wool handling.
The results determined the selection for the Australian team to compete at the Golden Shears World Championships in Edinburgh, Scotland next year.
The national team is Mark Purcell and Rachael Hutchinson (wool handling); John Della and Andrew Murray, (blade shearing); and Daniel McIntyre and Nathan Meaney (shearing).
Murray finished third in the blade shearing competition but will fill in for the second-placed Ken French who has retired.
The weekend event also saw the staging of the 2022 Bendigo Agriculture Show Shearing and Wool Handling competition due to the cancellation of last month's Bendigo show because of the floods.
The Bendigo competition had 94 shearers compete over the five events and 48 wool handlers over the three events.
Raywood's Jayne Griffin was the winner of the Bendigo Show's open wool handling competition.
In the open shearing, Nathan Meaney claimed the title. Clark Stackhouse won the senior shearing, Jallen Ballard the intermediate, Ella Picker the novice and Allan Oldfield the blade shearing.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.