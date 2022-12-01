DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$835,000 - $910,000
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Jen Wallace 0407 867 839
INSPECT: Saturday 10.30am - 11am
Commanding a high profile city-fringe location, sitting pretty among an exceptional period streetscape, this Victorian brick home has been thoughtfully renovated to capture the most of modern living.
Immediately welcoming, with easy access to lifestyle amenities and attractions, it showcases a striking red-brick facade with verandah and cast-iron lacework.
Open-plan kitchen, dining and living has surround-sound speakers and double French doors to an open courtyard. Enjoy alfresco dining beneath a modern verandah which extends to a compact grassed area.
The kitchen boasts a large stone-topped breakfast bar and superb custom cabinetry. More kitchen features include integrated dishwasher, self-cleaning oven and a built-in multi-oven for microwave and convection cooking.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Other key features include a wide arched entrance, soaring ceilings, decorative cornices, original sash windows and ornate fireplace. Comfort is assured with ceiling fans, reverse-cycle heating and cooling, gas wall heater and underfloor heating to kitchen, dining, living and bathroom.
In a vibrant location just two kilometres from Bendigo shops, eateries and entertainment. Handy to St John of God Bendigo Hospital, Girton Grammar School, Bendigo Senior Secondary College and Catherine McAuley College.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.