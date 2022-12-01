DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$780,000 - $830,000
LAND: 570sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Darcy Quinn 0468 721 495 and Chloe McConnell 0491 002 683
INSPECT: Saturday 10.40am - 11am
An impressive renovation and extension has created a stylish residence in the heart of leafy Spring Gully.
The original facade is restored and refreshed while the interior is transformed into a modern contemporary living space. Extensive windows with double glazing capture light while offering thermal insulation. Updates to the kitchen include high-end Smeg appliances and a butler's pantry. Slide open the glass doors to create an open space with indoor-outdoor flow. Alfresco decking, landscaping, mature trees, carporting and e-vehicle charging station are further features at this well-presented property with an interesting history. Spring Gully has sweeping parkland, bush tracks, trendy eatery, primary school and more.
