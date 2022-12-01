The original facade is restored and refreshed while the interior is transformed into a modern contemporary living space. Extensive windows with double glazing capture light while offering thermal insulation. Updates to the kitchen include high-end Smeg appliances and a butler's pantry. Slide open the glass doors to create an open space with indoor-outdoor flow. Alfresco decking, landscaping, mature trees, carporting and e-vehicle charging station are further features at this well-presented property with an interesting history. Spring Gully has sweeping parkland, bush tracks, trendy eatery, primary school and more.