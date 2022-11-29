A COMMUNITY group has almost finished installing the equivalent of 127 houses worth of green energy in one year but their experience has underscored concerns about spiraling cost of living pressures.
The Bendigo Sustainability Group set a blistering pace setting up solar and other systems on 41 community buildings and low income people's homes throughout central Victoria as part of the Community Power Hub Loddon Mallee program.
It has also given a fresh insight into the strain on people's hip pockets as inflation mounts, highlighting "the need to support the community with greater knowledge about how to reduce energy use and costs".
The comments from the group are included in a new document, which also outlines public education programs.
The wider solar industry has proven not to be immune from economic turbulence this year as inflation pressures household finance, the Australian Energy Council said in a recent paper of its own.
It blames falling solar installations on supply chain constraints, higher system costs and COVID-19 restrictions.
"Since May 2022, energy prices have increased in Australia," the Australian Energy Council said.
That rise could paradoxically encourage those who can to become more energy independent, "with many retailers in the market ... currently offer higher FiT [feed-in tariff] rates for rooftop owners", the Australian Energy Council said.
The Bendigo Sustainability Group has its own plans to help businesses and community groups as the region goes through the "huge transition" to solar power, Community Power Hub Loddon Mallee project manager Melissa Abel said.
"There's still a lot of work to be done," she said.
The sustainability group has set up what it is calling the "revolving energy fund".
It allows groups to finance renewable energy projects and then pay back in with savings from their energy bills.
The replenished fund can then be used for even more clean energy installations, Ms Abel said.
"We are just so happy to have something like this up and running," she said.
The fund has already paid for three projects including at PepperGreen Farm, Swan Hill Neighbourhood House, and the Red Cliffs Church of Christ.
Lockington's Community Care Committee used the fund to partially fund a project of its own.
Click here to find out more about the revolving energy fund.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.