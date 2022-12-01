DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday, December 14 at 2pm
Indicative sale price $820,000 - $900,000
LAND: 4084sqm
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Ruth Heard 0479 059 099
INSPECT: By appointment
When looking for a new place to call home we sometimes know exactly what we want, when we see it.
There is something so blissful about the perfect balance when elegance is tempered with charm. If you appreciate craft and truly unique properties, you will fall in love with this one.
Even on approach, the style of the home, the traditional verandah and the reclaimed red bricks, begin to tell the story. Take some time to appreciate the stained glass leadlight transom window and sidelights that flank the front door.
Your eye will be drawn in to the huge freestanding stone fireplace which takes pride of place in the formal lounge and stretches upward through a honey hued, timber-lined cove ceiling.
Rustic features can also be found in abundance, and many of the recycled materials that have become signatures of this property have been sourced locally.
The home has a very warm and inviting feeling, particularly in the U-shaped semi-open plan living area, courtesy of features such as dado boards, highly textured rendered walls and an absolutely delightful country kitchen.
The kitchen and dining area is both functional and beautiful with sandstone floor tiles and a 900mm-wide Smeg stove set into a fireplace with brick surrounds and traditional wall tiles.
French doors and a bay window over the sink as well as in the dining area, bathe the space in natural light and provide a sense of actually being in the garden, which is vibrant and alive with colour and birdlife.
Outside, within a secure back yard where the terraced garden has been carefully planned, a gorgeous round gazebo is a wonderful place to dine alfresco or entertain in style.
There are so many nice spots to put a comfy seat to read on, or to watch as the kids and pets play on the lawn, in the fresh air.
This truly unique home is nestled in wonderful country gardens with plenty of shedding for your cars and machinery.
Measuring just over one acre, the property affords a nice country-lifestyle feel while being accessible to Bendigo schools and shops as well as Castlemaine and Melbourne.
