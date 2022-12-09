'He cursed and swore': How one man's timber trash became Nanga Gnulle

AN ARCHITECT was travelling through central Victoria in 1972 when he came across "a rather exhausted man" trying to destroy perfectly good timber.
The man's lonely job was to burn several truckloads of old timbers once part of an Axedale railway bridge that had been dumped in a paddock 15 kilometres out of Bendigo.
The story, recounted in a new book on the iconic house many of those timbers ended up in, is just one of the astonishing accounts of the destruction being meted out to heritage across Bendigo at the time.
The book, Nanga Gnulle: A Memoir, follows the Green family's links with the titular Strathdale house and the now lost gardens that became landmarks through the late 20th and early 21st century.
Author Robin Green documents his and wife Peg's decades-long quest to transform a boggy paddock off a dirt road into a culturally significant property.
The story raises questions about exactly what heritage means, National Trust Bendigo branch president Peter Cox says in a forward to the book.
"Having created all this in a little more than 40 years, it was finally sold to allow Rob and Peg to retire," he writes.
"They believed they had created a legacy that would outlive them and that they considered an asset to the City of Greater Bendigo."
The council allowed developers to subdivide the land in 2019.
The award winning gardens so many people visited or were wed in are now gone, though heritage protections sit over the house.
It is a very different end to what the Greens had hoped for.
They had arrived in Bendigo on a blisteringly hot summer's day in 1966 as dust rose off Victoria Hill's mining site.
The place seemed "like a very tired old country town with many buildings in a poor state of repair and very few trees other than suckering elms," Rob writes.
He remembers feeling alarmed that so many of Bendigo's significant buildings were being demolished.
"It seemed that old, once grand polychrome and red brick buildings were no longer valued in Bendigo," Rob writes.
But it also meant anyone on a tight budget could make do with plentiful, good quality and reasonably priced building material.
That is how Rob found himself wandering a "wide open but unoccupied" grand old Australian Natives Association Hall building in View Street, early in 1971.
That same building was demolished soon afterwards and Rob got first pick on the history being ripped out.
It is moments like this that made the Nanga Gnulle house impossible to replicate today.
The '70s were a golden era for mud brick and big timber houses, architect Robert Marshall - who worked on designs with celebrated colleague Alistair Knox - would later say.
"A golden era never to be seen again because the materials are just too expensive now," he would tell the Advertiser in 2017.
It was Marshall who came by chance on that "rather exhausted man" preparing to burn rail timber in a paddock near Bendigo, in 1972.
"He cursed and swore that the timber was so hard that only two or three cuts would blunt his chainsaw," Marshall later recalled.
The timbers would end up going into Nanga Gnulle along with other homes Knox designed.
That architect is today considered a giant of architecture for his role promoting self-built mud brick homes made with salvaged material.
So did the Green family, which built the house and turned it into a home.
By the end of the 1980s they were using the property as accommodation in the bourgeoning bed and breakfast scene, and the garden for weddings.
The Greens may have seen the property as their legacy for Bendigo but what they really want is for a new family to call it home.
That thought concludes their memoir of the house that shaped them as much as they shaped it.
One person who bought the property in 2014 has previously told the Advertiser they had hoped it could become central to her family's long term plans to stick together.
They had come to believe keeping the gardens would not be viable for them, triggering subdivision plans.
"The blocks are going to be large, they're going to be creatively-designed houses that will go on these blocks and they can have nice gardens in the future," the owner said in 2018.
"This is a really good memory for people in the past and I understand that, but I feel like it's just going to be a new beginning and I hope it's going to be a positive one."
The owners had no plan to sell the Nanga Gnulle home.
Nanga Gnulle: A Memoir is on sale now for $40. Email pegandrob@bigpond.com for more information.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
