Be.Bendigo appoints new board chair and deputy

Updated December 2 2022 - 9:06am, first published 8:30am
New Be.Bendigo chair Nick Carter and deputy chair Eve Ritchens. Picture supplied

Former AFL player and general manager of digital and Bendigo Bank Nick Carter has been appointed chair of the board at Be.Bendigo, with marketing expert Eve Ritchens to serve as deputy.

