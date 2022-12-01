Former AFL player and general manager of digital and Bendigo Bank Nick Carter has been appointed chair of the board at Be.Bendigo, with marketing expert Eve Ritchens to serve as deputy.
Be.Bendigo chief executive officer Rob Herbert thanked outgoing chair Marika McMahon and said both Ms Ritchens and Mr Carter bring passion, knowledge and experience to the roles.
"Nick has been a board director with us for five years and brings a wealth of knowledge through his background at the Bendigo Adelaide Bank in retail and recently moving into the role of GM Digital," Mr Herbert said.
"Nick grew up in small business specifically in the hotel industry."
Mr Carter played AFL football with Fitzroy, Brisbane and Melbourne in the late 1990s.
"Eve joined the board in 2020 after being on the YPN [Young Professional's Network] Committee and this year has chaired the Bendigo Business Excellence Awards Committee," Mr Herbert said. Both are passionate about Bendigo, our business community and the important role Be.Bendigo plays for our members and partners.
"We would like to thank Marika for her five years as chair and appreciate her incredible leadership. Marika has been reappointed as director and will continue to help lead our organisation."
MORE NEWS:
2022 has been Ms McMahon 13th year as a board director and fifth as chair. In a statement, she said she has watched the chamber of commerce grow, however securing new members has proved challenging.
"I would have loved to conclude my term with Be.Bendigo having a considerable increase in members - we are nailing that with our fabulous partners but there is still a challenge to convince all businesses and organisations in Bendigo of the value and support of being part of Be.Bendigo," she said.
"Having been reappointed as a director, I look forward to working with new chair Nick Carter to achieve that magic 1000 members."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.