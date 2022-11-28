Recreational fishers are being encouraged to check waterway conditions before they leave home ahead of the opening of Murray cod season later this week
Victorian Fisheries Authority chief executive Travis Dowling said the Murray cod closed season during September, October, and November each year gives the species a chance to breed in peace.
"This season's opening day will be unusual with dozens of popular waterways flood-affected and potentially unsafe, even for shore-based freshwater fishers," Mr Dowling said.
"We urge everyone to plan ahead, do their homework on river conditions and if in doubt, head to safer destinations such as Lake Eildon, Taylors Lake near Horsham, or Rocklands Reservoir out west.
"We all love Murray cod and season opening is a social occasion on the calendar, but it's not worth risking the safety of loves ones including family and friends."
Mr Dowling said track and road closures could also mean favourite spots for season opening are inaccessible or suitable for four-wheel drives only.
"There is a lot of information about the condition of tracks, boat ramps, lakes and rivers so now is the time to jump online, get informed about the prevailing conditions and short-list your options," he said.
Apps and websites providing valuable details include:
There is a statewide possession limit for Murray cod of five fish or less than 30kg in any other form.
This is the maximum number/amount of a particular type of fish that a person can possess at any one time anywhere in Victoria (including your home).
These fish can't be filleted in or on Victorian waters.
They must be kept whole or in carcass form until you're away from the water.
Murray cod season opens on on Thursday, December 1.
Find more information online at vfa.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
