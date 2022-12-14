THE official countdown is on.
There is only 10 days to Christmas - and we are celebrating by taking a look back at how central Victoria celebrated the festive season from 2013 to 2016.
Each week in the lead up, the Bendigo Advertiser will showcase the photos that made festive headlines.
You can see our previous Christmas flashback galleries below:
There are still many festive events being hosted in the region, with only a few days left before the big man in red, Santa, visits town.
A full list of updated Christmas events can be found here.
All images featured in the above gallery are available to purchase from our office: 67-71 Williamson Street, Bendigo or email: astrid.michael@austcommunitymedia.com.au for further information.
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.