Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos: Flashback gallery of Christmas 2013 - 2016

AM
By Astrid Michael
December 15 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2013: Allies Motorcycle Club Christmas Toy Run for St Vinnies with Katarnya Murdoch and Hippy. Picture by Jim Aldersey

THE official countdown is on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.