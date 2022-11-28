Bendigo Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is planning to farewell 2022 in style, with a rousing performance of Beethoven's 9th Symphony in D minor at the Ulumbarra Theatre.
Under the baton of conductor Luke Severn, the Symphonia Choralis event next month will feature The Gisborne Singers, along with choristers from all over Victoria and world-renowned soloists Teddy Tahu Rhodes, Merlyn Quaife, Kristen Leich and Michael Petruccelli.
Popular New Zealand baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes will be among the performers. He has performed with the opera companies throughout the United States and Europe.
Soprano Merlyn Quaife was made a Member of the Order of Australia Award in the Queen's Birthday 2013 Honours List for significant service to music.
Quaife has performed to great acclaim throughout Australia and around the world, including as soloist with the Singapore Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic and the Voronesz Philharmonic in Russia plus all the Symphony Australia orchestras.
American mezzo soprano Kristen Leich acquired two international titles for her ensemble work before the age of 14. Her stage presence and strong vocal style has won her acclaim across the globe.
Australian Tenor Michael Petruccelli made his mainstage debut in June with Sydney Chamber Opera, performing the role of The Cartographer in Mary Finsterer's new opera Antarctica which premiered in the 75th Holland Festival in Amsterdam.
Petruccelli was also tenor soloist for the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic's Tchaikovsky: Angel of Music concert at the Melbourne Town Hall. He is looking forward to performing the leading tenor role of Jason in Pinchgut opera's Médée and as the tenor soloist in Beethoven's 9th Symphony with the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra.
The BSO has had standout 2022 season with two of its three concerts playing to full houses.
Tickets to its end-of-year concert are selling well with hopes it too will be another sell-out.
The BSO has also released its program for 2023, a series of four concerts starting in March at The Capital.
For the first time, three out of next year's four concerts will be performed in Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre and, in March and November, concerts will be performed on two occasions - both Saturday night and Sunday afternoons.
The March concert will see the return to Bendigo of international concert pianist Elyane Laussade with Jess Irwin on violin for music by Beethoven, Schubert and Sibelius.
The second concert will be in June at the Ulumbarra Theatre with Graham Abbott as guest conductor and pianist Lily Begg.
Beethoven will again be on the playlist along with works from Grieg and Schumann.
September's concert is also back at Ulumbarra Theatre where violinist Kyla Matsuura-Miller will be guest concertmaster.
Flautist Cynthia Holsworth will perform with the orchestra as Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade headline the show.
In late November, the final concert at Ulumbarra Theatre will see Kristen Leich as the soloist and the works of Elga and Strauss II on the bill.
A subscription to all concerts can now be purchased for a special concession price. Book early at GOTIX.
The Symphonia Choralis concert at the Ulumbarra Theatre starts at 2.30pm on Sunday, December 11.
