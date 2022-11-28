Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Symphony Orchestra to perform with choristers from all over Victoria and world-renowned soloists

DC
By David Chapman
November 28 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An end-of-year extravaganza and a busy 2023 has kept Bendigo Symphony Orchestra in demand with music lovers. Picture by Darren Howe.

Bendigo Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is planning to farewell 2022 in style, with a rousing performance of Beethoven's 9th Symphony in D minor at the Ulumbarra Theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.