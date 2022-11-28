Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Hawks Aquatic team in good form at Wangaratta carnival

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 11:08am
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic swimmer Hamish Knight won a bronze medal.

THE Bendigo Hawks Aquatic have continued their build-up for the upcoming Victorian Long Course Country Championships by competing at a two-day carnival in Wangaratta.

