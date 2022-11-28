Bendigo Hawks Aquatic team in good form at Wangaratta carnival

THE Bendigo Hawks Aquatic have continued their build-up for the upcoming Victorian Long Course Country Championships by competing at a two-day carnival in Wangaratta.
The Hawks' contingent achieved more than 40 personal bests at the carnival and had 11 swimmers register qualifying times for the Victorian Long Course Country Championships to be held in January, as well as four swimmers earn qualifying times for the Victorian State Sprint Championships.
The carnival in Wangaratta included medals for Jack Hocking (gold 100m breaststroke, silver 200m individual medley), Riley Sterenberg (gold 200m butterfly) and Hamish Knight (bronze 100m backstroke).
"Momentum has been building for a number of months and as a club we are poised to have our biggest representative team to compete at the Victorian Long Course Championships since 2016," Bendigo Hawks Aquatic president Adam Webb said on Monday.
The 2023 long course championships in January will be held in Wangaratta.
