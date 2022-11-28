Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Thrilling finish to pitch and putt open at Neangar Park

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Victorian golfing legend and Neangar Park member Tim Daykin finished runner-up in the open division after falling to Maldon's Simon Sheedy in a sudden-death play-off. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

There was a nail-biting finish to the Australian Open Pitch and Putt Championship held at Neangar Park on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.