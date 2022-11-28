Thrilling finish to pitch and putt open at Neangar Park

There was a nail-biting finish to the Australian Open Pitch and Putt Championship held at Neangar Park on the weekend.
The premier open division title came down to a sudden-death play-off between Neangar member Tim Daykin and Simon Sheedy (Maldon) who both finished the regular 54 holes tied at 152.
During the play-off, Sheedy knocked his tee shot close and was able to hole the putt for a birdie while Daykin finished with a par.
"Pretty happy, first time playing the event so overall quite pleased," Daykin said
Next on the leaderboard to round off the top-five were a contingent of central Victorian golfers who all finished at 155 off-the-stick with Anthony Masters in third, Phil DeAraugo next in fourth and Simon King to round off the top-five.
Waverley's Brendan Hammond (5) won the men's net at 152, Neangar's Sue Sutton (13) claimed the women's net in addition to the senior's division at 159.
During the tournament there were also three hole-in-ones. Garry Scadden and Richard Tour on the third, while James Rogerson knocked one in on the ninth.
The trio then had a shootout on the ninth to claim the hole-in-one prize with coming out on top.
Overall, event organiser Phil DeAraugo was thrilled with the success of Neangar's first time hosting a national event on its new pitch and putt course.
"It was a hugely successful event overall, with the top five players finishing within three shots of the ultimate winner," DeAraugo said.
DeAraugo said the course layout tested even some of the most seasoned golfers.
"The second and fifth holes both play over water and have slopes in front of the greens which funnel any mishit shot back into the water," he said.
"This brought many players unstuck, with many balls finding a watery grave."
On the back of the success of the event, there are firm plans to hold more pitch and putt events in the future.
"Those that played or came out to watch absolutely loved the event and are keen to come back and play in future events," DeAraugo said
"While it was impressive to see the shot-making of the top players, P&P is also suited to any level golfer and specific P&P handicaps can be obtained to allow those not quite at the top end of the field to compete in net events.
"Due to the weather, Neangar hasn't been able to run too many competitions yet, but we expect that will build over the summer.
"I expect a lot of interest in future events, but it was only made possible by the generous sponsorship of Evolution Copy Print Solutions, TaylorMade Golf, the City of Greater Bendigo and Lisa Chesters MP."
FULL RESULTS
1: S. Sheedy 48,51,53=152 (Won via birdie on first play-off hole)
2: T. Daykin 50,51,51=152
3: A. Masters 52,54,49-155
4: P. DeAraugo 54,51,50=155
5: S. King 50,53,52=155
1: B. Hammond (5) 152
2: B. Reynolds (4) ) 173
3: G. Scadden (10) 173
1: S. Sutton (13) 159
2: A. Weekley (12) 167
3: J. Whittaker (5) 179
1: S. Sutton (13) 159
2: A. Weekley (12) 167
3: B. Reynolds (4) 173
