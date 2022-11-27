Bendigo District Cricket Association weekend junior scores | PHOTOS

SOME solid batting performances highlighted Saturday's first day of round three of the Bendigo District Cricket Association under-16A competition.
Of the four games played, three of the teams batting first all posted at least 200.
The best performed team with the bat was Eaglehawk, which compiled 4-248 against Huntly North.
Openers Harvey White (74) and Cohen-James Brown (38) both retired, with the Hawks not losing their first wicket until their score was at 191.
Strathdale-Maristians Blue made 9-240 in its derby against Strathdale-Maristians Suns at Beischer Park.
Sebastian Rossi's unbeaten 61 was the top score for Strathdale Blue.
Bendigo United recovered from 3-22 early to post 7-235 against Strathfieldsaye.
James Balic (3-16) impressed with the ball for the Jets, while opener Eamon Austin (51) notched an unbeaten half-century for the Redbacks.
In the final game of the round Maiden Gully Marist has a score of 6-166 to defend against Kangaroo Flat.
Strathdale Maristians Suns v Strathdale Maristians Blue 9-240 (Rossi 61*, Grant 42, Cheng 29, Bennett 23; B Ritchie 2-16, Magee 2-26).
Maiden Gully Marist 6-166 (Kellett 24*, McDonald 24*, Hines 20*) v Kangaroo Flat.
Eaglehawk 4-248 (White 74*, Brown 38*, O'hehir 34, Pettersen 28*, Bradley 23; Scott 2-16) v Huntly North Epsom.
Strathfieldsaye Jets v Bendigo United 7-235 (Austin 51*, Whatley 43*, Willits 39*, Behrens 30, Cail 28*; Balic 3-16).
Golden Square 4-209 (Flood 50*, Burgess 50*, Nicholson 33*) def Bendigo United 6-36 (A Mostofa 2-3, Burgess 2-4).
Sandhurst 7-104 (Boylson 34*, Van der hagen 24; Webb 3-17, Pinder 2-0) v White Hills 6-173 (O'Brien 50*, McMurray 37; Tyler 3-12, Boylson 2-21).
Strathfieldsaye 1-214 (Webster 63*, Griffin 45*, Orr 30*, Sherwell 20*) v Kangaroo Flat 7-73 (Webster 2-0, Hand 2-10).
Bendigo United 2-135 (Brasier 23*, Macumber 20*) v Strathdale Maristians Blue 2-81 (Elliott 20*).
Strathdale Maristians Suns 2-54 v Strathdale Maristians Orange 5-50 (McMurray 2-2).
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 7-123 (Coghill 29*, McLean 20*; Douglas 2-8) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 6-110 (Van dillen 45*; Coghill 2-4).
Sandhurst 8-95 (Kitt 3-2) v White Hills 8-123 (Kleinert 27, Salter 26; Turner 2-2, McLarty 2-19).
Strathfieldsaye 5-111 (Donnelly 2-8) def Golden Square 7-80 (Donnelly 28*; Kakran 2-8).
Maiden Gully Marist 6-126 (Cavalier 36*, Murphy 20; Travaglia 3-12) def Bendigo United 3-84 (Travaglia 21*; James 2-13).
Strathdale Maristians Suns 6-133 (Willits 22; Peters 2-15) def Strathdale Maristians Orange 5-79 (Monaghan 2-3).
Strathfieldsaye 3-102 def Eaglehawk 7-96 (Sasalu 2-10).
Strathfieldsaye Jets 6-148 (Cattanach 44*, Hando 32*, Maher 21*) def Kangaroo Flat 1-106 (McGee 24*).
Sandhurst 3-127 (Shinoy 25) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 4-90 (Winfield 2-2).
Strathfieldsaye 8-66 (Yates 2-0, Rice 2-5) def White Hills 8-65 (McDermott 2-8).
Golden Square 8-98 def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 6-66 (Cinatl 3-13, Singh 2-0).
Bendigo 6-123 (Harris 50*; Pluck 2-38) def Kangaroo Flat 3-106.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.