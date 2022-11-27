ATHLETICS: Records broken and set under Friday night lights

TWO records were set and another two broken at Friday night's field and track meet run by Athletics Bendigo.
Conditions were superb for the re-scheduled third round of Athletics Victoria Shield League held under lights.
The meet, which was originally planned for October 22 but called off because of a storm threat, drew more than 100 competitors.
Eaglehawk's Cooper Richardson added to a brilliant first-year in AVSL by running the first of the 200m heats in 25.04 to break the Bendigo Centre record at under-14 level.
The record of 25.29 had stood since January 3, 2000 when South Bendigo's Andrew Slessar stormed around the Flora Hill track.
Eaglehawk's Kathryn Heagney marked another record-breaking feat for the third meet in a row.
Aged 72, Heagney continues to star for the Two Blues.
A mark of 2.92m at long jump broke her Bendigo Centre record for the 70-plus age group.
Finale to the track action was the 4 x 400m relays in which 70-plus records were set in both heats.
South Bendigo's team of Carol Coad, Peta Dawe, Joan Self and Annette Curtis achieved a time of 7:35.55 to set a Centre record.
In the next heat it was the Bendigo Harriers' team of Leon Gilbert, Garnet Rodda, Hunter Gill and Geoff Shaw who joined forces to run the 4 x 400m in 5:59.43 to set a Centre record.
A tally of 1484 points put Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith in equal second place on the top 100 of the Most Valuable Athlete standings for the round.
Highlights for Smith included a leap of 1.84m at high jump, 200m in 23.00, and mark of 6.15m at long jump.
The talented teen teamed up with Angus McKindlay, William Beaton and Taine Bishop to win the 4 x 400m relay in 3:47.97.
Richardson's great run in the 200m and leaps of 1.49m at high jump and 5.28m at long jump earned a score of 1416 points to be equal 14th in the MVA standings.
He teamed with Lincoln Norris, Lewis McIntosh and Daniel Chisholm to run the 4 x 400m in 3:59.98 to be runner-up to their older and stronger clubmates.
Also to feature highly in the MVA were Eaglehawk's Terry Hicks, 1271 points, 48th; Jorja Morrison, 1245, 62nd; Olivia Graham, 1203, 84th; and Julia Hattingh, 1160, 97th.
The Hawks also had the Beaton siblings of William, Madelyn and Alyssa score 1205, 1191 and 1189 points to be 81st, 88th and 89th.
Best for South Bendigo was Rhys Hansen on 1200 points in 85th place.
Highs for the Waaia-based athlete were 25.69 at 200m; 1.69m at high jump, and 5.08m at long jump.
In the race for premiership points in premier division, Eaglehawk was fourth on 38,427 as Diamond Valley and Essendon led the way on 52,794 and 50,340.
Western was third on 45,892, but doubled its tally to 16 through the PowerPlay.
In division two, Bendigo Harriers and South Bendigo scored 17,667 and 15,444 to be seventh and eighth.
A tally of 2001 put Bendigo University in fifth place in division five.
