BDCA WOMEN'S: Pace-setters Sandhurst and Golden Square remain unbeaten

COMPETITION pace-setters Sandhurst and Golden Square both remain unbeaten after four rounds of the Bendigo District Cricket Association women's first XI season.
Led by another fine knock from skipper Sarah Mannes, Golden Square recorded a comfortable nine-wicket win over White Hills.
The Demons produced their best batting performance of their debut season so far in making 4-110 from their 25 overs at California Gully.
Opener Jessy Matthews batted through the innings to make an unbeaten 49, while skipper Letesha Bawden chimed in with 32.
Golden Square made light work of its run chase, needing just 11.5 overs to answer with 1-111, with the pair of Mannes (62 n.o.) and Paige Conder (41 n.o.) sharing in an unbroken partnership of 105.
While Golden Square retained its unblemished record, the Demons are still hunting their first victory.
* Reigning premier Sandhurst extended its overall winning streak to 18 games in a row following an 86-run victory over West Bendigo at Spring Gully.
The Dragons delivered another dominant batting performance in cracking 5-156 after winning the toss
Ella Flavell (44), Abby Powell (37 n.o.) and captain Maree Pearce (30) were in good touch with the bat for the Dragons.
In reply the West Bendigo chase got off to a disastrous start as the Redbacks crashed to 5-12, but thanks to a gritty 31 n.o off 57 balls from Arielle Glatte were able to claw their way to 70 before being bowled out in the 20th over.
Opening bowlers Mel Lowther (3-14) and Abby-Lee Scott (2-3) did the early damage with the ball for the Dragons.
* Bendigo Goers won their second game of the season, defeating Strathdale-Maristians by 47 runs at Beischer Park.
The Goers were in deep trouble batting first at 8-45 before knocks from Ren Haeusler (49 n.o.), No.10 Tina Benoit (32) and No.11 Ashlee McLeod (17 n.o.) lifted the score to 9-155.
Paige Gordon impressed with the ball for the Suns in taking 3-16 off four overs.
Strathdale-Maristians batted its 25 overs out in reply, but was held to 6-108.
Suns' opener Macey Brereton batted through the innings to finish 50 n.o.
* California Gully and Strathfieldsaye were the division two winners.
