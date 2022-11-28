Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

BDCA WOMEN'S: Pace-setters Sandhurst and Golden Square remain unbeaten

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:49am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's Paige Conder bowls against White Hills in Sunday's game at California Gully. Golden Square won by nine wickets to remain undefeated. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.