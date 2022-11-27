Bendigo Advertiser

Ilsley's big weekend leads Sedgwick to impressive EVCA win

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:09pm, first published 7:00pm
Spring Gully's Alex Sutton had a great day with the ball for the Crows in the win over Marong. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy

A career-best game from Bailey Ilsley led Sedgwick to a 113-run win over Mandurang in Emu Valley Cricket Association action at the weekend.

