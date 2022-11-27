Ilsley's big weekend leads Sedgwick to impressive EVCA win

A career-best game from Bailey Ilsley led Sedgwick to a 113-run win over Mandurang in Emu Valley Cricket Association action at the weekend.
Ilsley and opening partner Greg Thomas both posted centuries before Ilsley backed up on Sunday and took 5-10 with the ball.
The Rams' opening duo were patient early on Saturday. They scored just 18 runs off the first 15 overs against some accurate bowling from Mandurang new-ball operators Jeremy Hancock and James Bailey.
Ilsley and Thomas built momentum steadily and gave their side a perfect foundation to launch from.
Ilsley reached his century off the final ball of the 49th over, but fell a couple of overs later for 109 off 177 balls, including 16 fours and one six.
The opening partners added 152 off 50.4 overs for the first wicket.
Sedgwick skipper Jordan Ilsley fell for a duck, but the Rams recovered to be 2-203 with 11 overs remaining.
Jeremy Hancock bowled Mandurang back into the game with a brilliant over.
He took three wickets in four balls - Nick Scullie for 29, Steven Stroobants for a golden duck and James Dempsey for a second-ball duck.
Thomas and Lucas Baldwin (19) steadied the Sedgwick ship with a 66-run stand.
Thomas fell late in the day for 109 off 190 balls, including 15 fours, as Sedgwick finished 7-280 off its 75 overs.
Hancock (5-63) did a fine job for Mandurang and deserved his five-wicket haul.
Mandurang had the batting power to give the run chase a shake, but someone in the top-order needed to replicate Ilsley and Thomas' heroics and it didn't eventuate.
Matt Pask (61 off 54 balls) gave Mandurang a spark through the middle of its innings, but he had little support.
Ilsley put the cherry on the top of a superb weekend by taking five of the final six wickets to fall.
He finished with the stunning figures of 5-10 off 7.3 overs in Mandurang's total of 167.
United needed a blistering 143-run stand between Code and Harry Whittle to secure the points against California Gully.
The Tigers were in trouble at 7-120 chasing California Gully's score of 172, but the game changed when Whittle arrived.
From 7-120, Whittle and Code took just 38 balls to add the 53 runs required for victory.
The skipper, who batted himself down the order at number nine, spanked a 26-ball 50, including seven fours and two sixes.
They didn't stop there. Whittle smashed 86 off 54 balls in a 143-run stand with Code.
Code wasn't as spectacular, but he was the backbone of the United innings and fell 17 runs short of a deserved century in the Tigers' score of 275. Luke Hickman took 4-45 for the Cobras.
On day one, Cal Gully captain Tas Fitzallen made a patient 57 for the Cobras. He faced 128 balls, hit eight fours and added 56 for the sixth wicket with Ben Twynstra (34). Harry Whittle (3-22) and Joe Hartney (2-6) were best with the ball for the Tigers.
Spring Gully's belated first match of the summer was a successful one for the Crows.
The 129-run victory over Marong was set up by a fine innings from Jesse Marciano.
After being sent into bat by the Panthers, Spring Gully stumbled to 2-16 before Marciano dug the Crows out of trouble. He added 111 for the fourth wicket with James Fox (33) and looked destined to post a century.
However, Marciano fell eight runs short of triple figures when he became Duane Anderson's first wicket. Marciano's 92 came off 167 balls and included 10 fours and one six.
From 3-165, the Crows lost their final seven wickets for just 43 to be all out for 208.
Anderson (4-26), Jayden Laubsch (3-36) and Amarpeet Singh (3-42) bowled well for Marong.
Marong had every reason to be confident of chasing down 208, but the Panthers' run chase didn't go to plan.
Within the first 11 overs the Panthers slumped to 4-22 after Crows' opening bowler Nick Skeen (2-19) did some early damage.
Off-spinner Beauden Rinaldi (2-19) and medium-pacer Alex Sutton (3-7) continued the rout, with Marong eventually dismissed for 79.
Emu Creek proved too good for Axe Creek at Longlea.
The Emus were sent into bat and posted 286, with six players scoring more than 20. Simon Marwood led the way with 69, while Tyrone Downie made a brisk 38.
The Emus were in danger of not making the most of their strong start, but late cameos from Brett Russell (36), Jake McLean (30), Connor Strawbridge (26) and Justin Hancock 23 (not out) lifted the visitors to a more than competitive total.
In reply, Axe Creek looked a chance of reeling in the total while Manish Negi was at the crease.
However, when Negi was caught for 62 off 84 balls the Axe Creek chase lost its momentum.
Max Ludwig made 37 and Joel Bish 31 in Axe Creek's total of 205 all out.
Russell, Todd Brown and Brent Downie took two wickets each for the victorious Emu Creek.
