Despite some commentators calling the district of Ripon very early, the major parties are still holding their breath over the seat.
At Trades Hall in Ballarat, where local Labor party members and volunteers gathered on Saturday night, there was excitement when the members for Wendouree and Buninyong, Juliana Addison and Michaela Settle, walked through the doors with Ripon candidate Martha Haylett at 9.15pm.
Despite the joyous atmosphere Ms Haylett said the vote was too close to call.
"Things are looking really good," she said but she wanted to see every vote counted.
There are a lot of logistics involved in officially completing the count.
Due to variations in the availability of early voting booths some votes had been treated as absentee ballots and were sent to Melbourne for counting.
An official announcement from the Victorian Electoral Commission could still be days away.
By 4.30pm on Sunday, with 62 per cent of the vote counted Ms Haylet was ahead by just 1.47 per cent on first preferences (38.62 to 37.15) but 4.58 per cent (52.29 to 47.71) in the two party preferred count.
In 2018 the count for Ripon took two weeks.
A week and a half after the election, Labor claimed victory over the district with 31 votes in their favour.
Louise Staley requested a recount and on December 10 the VEC declared her the winner by 15 votes.
While Ms Haylett said she remains optimistic about the results, she wanted to see how the rest of the numbers panned out.
"I am holding my breath, I don't want to get ahead of myself.
"I know that four years ago, it was called by the ABC then and then obviously we lost by 15 votes. So we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."
Northern Victoria Region representative Wendy Lovell was assuming the seat would be lost to the Liberals, which she described as "a shame".
Ms Lovell attributed the likely loss to a redistribution in the seat that had made it notionally Labor.
"There was a redistribution in the seat before we even started," she said. "Even though there was a sitting member there, the redistribution made it a notionally Labor seat by 2.7 per cent.
"So it was always going to be a very difficult ask for Louise to hold onto that seat and she has worked tirelessly in the seat.
"So it is a shame to see that she hasn't been able to hold it.
Ms Lovell said the Liberal MP recorded a swing towards her "but it wasn't enough to get over what the redistribution had done in altering the margins in that seat."
Ms Staley declined to comment when contacted.
