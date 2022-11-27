Bendigo Advertiser
Result between Liberal Louise Staley and Labor's Martha Haylett in Ripon may not be known for weeks

By Jenny Denton
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:33pm, first published November 27 2022 - 4:17pm
Louise Staley and Martha Haylett wait for the VEC to announce a winner for Ripon. Pictures by Adam Trafford and Luke Hemer.

Despite some commentators calling the district of Ripon very early, the major parties are still holding their breath over the seat.

