Elliott, Seymour in top form; Murphy turns heads with PM XI performance

Former Bendigo Cricket Club duo Sam Elliott and James Seymour had a good weekend with the bat.
Making his first-class debut for Victoria, Elliott made 80 not out in the Vics' second innings against Tasmania at the MCG.
Batting at number nine, Elliott showed he has the potential to be an all-rounder for his state by hitting eight fours in his 160-ball stay at the crease.
Elliott's knock gave the Vics a sniff of an unlikely victory in the four-day clash.
They set Tasmania 238 to win and the visitors got there for the loss of six wickets.
Elliott took the new ball in both innings for Victoria and finished with match figures of 3-103 off 31 overs.
Seymour continued his outstanding form at Premier Cricket level by making his second century of the season.
The Essendon left-hander batted through the innings and made 129 not out off 149 balls in his side's win over Kingston Hawthorn. He also took two wickets with his off-spinners.
Seymour will play for the Victorian second XI in a four-day clash with South Australia, starting Monday.
Former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone is also in the squad. Crone took 3-25 for Carlton on Saturday to help the Blues defeat Fitzroy-Doncaster in Premier Cricket.
READ MORE: BDCA wrap round four
Meanwhile, Todd Murphy enhanced his status as Australia's second-best off-spinner behind Nathan Lyon with an impressive performance against the West Indies.
Representing the Prime Minister's XI in the four-day clash against the Windies in Canberra, Murphy bowled with great control and flight. The Sandhurst premiership player tore through the West Indies' middle-order in the first innings and finished with 3-27 off 22 overs.
The PM XI set the Windies 309 to win and the visitors finished 8-277. Murphy had figures of 0-54 off 23.5 overs in the second innings and the match finished in a draw.
"What I like about Todd is that obviously he's extremely young and he's learning his craft - but that he wants to learn, that he's wanting to ask questions and he's not afraid in asking questions,'' Lyon, who is mentoring Murphy, told News Corp.
"He's a young, aspiring cricketer and that's so important in the development of younger players is having cricket conversations and being willing to talk openly about how we can get better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.