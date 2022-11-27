LAWN BOWLS: Big guns on show across double header weekend | SUNDAY'S RESULTS

THE Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls competition was injected with a dose of star power across its Saturday-Sunday double-header.
The legendary Alex Marshall MBE - widely regarded by many as lawn bowls' greatest of all time - made his keenly-anticipated debut for Moama on Saturday against Golden Square before backing up again for the Steamers on Sunday against Marong.
And on Sunday Golden Square welcomed Australian representative and four-time Commonwealth Games medallist Barrie Lester - who was born in Bendigo - as a marquee player for its home game against Bendigo East.
Lester, who held a pre-game clinic, later put on another clinic on the green as the rink he skipped defeated Aaron Tomkins 26-15.
On what was a huge day for the club, Square had all four rinks up in its 99-61 demolition of the Beasties.
"It was a really good day for the cub. All four rinks played well, Barrie's clinic pre-game was fantastic and we had a really good crowd," Square coach Brad Marron said.
Other winners were South Bendigo, Moama, Eaglehawk and Castlemaine.
* Sunday's results:
South Bendigo 89 def Bendigo 61.
Brad Holland 25 def Luke Hoskin 11, Matt Robertson 22 def Richard Murray 18, Max Rowley 24 def Andrew Brown 14, Liam Crapper 18 dr Brayden Byrne 18.
Moama 95 def Marong 82.
Kevin Brennan 30 def Chris Bramley 19, Alex Marshall 21 def Andrew Whatley 20, Kevin Anderson 30 def Daniel Fulton 20, Brad Campbell 14 lt Mark Dickins 23.
Eaglehawk 77 def Inglewood 61.
Simon Carter 22 lt Inglewood 23, Tony Ellis 22 def Jack Nevins 9, Lachlan Bowland 18 def Wade Roberts 10, Dean Carter 15 lt Mal McLean 19.
Castlemaine 78 def Kangaroo Flat 67.
Rod Phillips 16 lt Daryl Weymouth 21, Darren Taylor 13 lt Cameron Wilson 18, Greg Brain 20 def Travis Kelly 16, Peter Brain 29 def James McGillivray 12.
Golden Square 99 def Bendigo East 61.
John Berry 26 def Andrew Cullen 17, Greg Podesta 28 def Josh Moloney 12, Barrie Lester 26 def Aaron Tomkins 15, Brad Marron 19 def Darren Burgess 17.
