ULCA ROUND 9: Bulls break through for first win of season

Updated November 27 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 1:35pm
ULCA ROUND 9: Bulls break through for first win of season

ALL Upper Loddon Cricket Association teams now have at least one win this season after Bridgewater broke through for its first victory in Saturday's round nine.

Local News

