ULCA ROUND 9: Bulls break through for first win of season

ALL Upper Loddon Cricket Association teams now have at least one win this season after Bridgewater broke through for its first victory in Saturday's round nine.
Having gone into Saturday's clash against Kingower with four losses and two draws, the Bulls notched a 10-run victory at home.
Batting first, Bridgewater compiled 8-120 off its 35 overs.
The foundation for Bridgewater's winning total was built by captain Harry McKinley's 42 off 65 balls at No.3.
Kyle Simpson (2-21) and Lachlan DeJong (2-34) picked up two wickets apiece for Kingower.
Kingower batted out its 35 overs in reply, but was restricted to 9-110 against a Bridgewater attack that featured a five-wicket haul to Tom McKinley.
McKinley snared 5-22 off six overs in what are the best figures of the ULCA season so far.
Among McKinley's wickets were Liam McNeil (0), DeJong (0) and Braydon Welsh (30), who all fell with the score on 91.
* Wedderburn won its third game in a row and retained top spot on the ladder with a 51-run victory at home over Boort-Yando.
Sent into bat, Wedderburn reached 5-141, with the bulk of the runs scored by the duo of opener Luke Holt (52) and Will Holt (40).
Captain Jarrod Hodoras was the best of the bowlers for Boort-Yando with 2-21 off seven overs, while Drew Crilly (0-13) was economical in conceding just 13 runs from his seven overs.
After his knock of 40 with the bat, Will Holt followed it up with four wickets with the ball for Wedderburn.
Holt bagged 4-12 off seven overs as Boort-Yando was held to 8-90 in reply.
Team-mate Adam Postle (2-9) also had the clamps on the Boort-Yando line-up, with his seven overs costing just nine runs, while also picking up the wickets of both opening batsmen Hodoras (42) and Josh Smith (0).
.............................................
Ladder - Wedderburn (30), Arnold (24), Kingower (21), Boort-Yando (21), Bridgewater (12).
Next week - Arnold v Wedderburn, Boort-Yando v Bridgewater.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.