Despite a small swing away from Labor in Bendigo's two lower house seats in Saturday's state election, the local Liberals' results leave the party with an uphill battle to regain credibility in the electorates, and in the case of Bendigo West, potentially an existential crisis, says La Trobe University political commentator Ian Tulloch.
Liberal candidate Darin Schade said on Sunday his campaign had been expecting "a similar result" to the one he received in Bendigo East.
With 65 per cent of the vote counted Mr Schade had received 27.94 per cent of the first preference vote in the seat.
Preferences - from Ben Mihail running for Pauline Hanson's One Nation (5.9 per cent), independent Laurie James (4.04 per cent) and Family First's Evelyn Keetelaar (2.97 per cent) - brought his two-party preferred vote to 40.1 per cent.
The re-elected local member, Jacinta Allan, attracted 47.80 per cent of the first preference vote and had 59.76 per cent after the distribution of preferences.
Mr Schade was hopeful that votes from the very busy Williamson St early polling booth, which had not yet been counted, might increase the swing of 2.2 per cent against Labor in the seat.
However, the overall election result had come as a surprise to the candidate.
"There's going to be some soul searching in the party room and work to [establish] how we can rebuild," he said.
"The swing to the minor parties wasn't a surprise but we didn't gain back a number of seats I was expecting us to win."
Mr Schade said his own focus now would be on "rebuilding the infrastructure of the Bendigo Liberals and what we do going forward".
Membership of the branch had been declining over a number of years, but the pandemic had seen it dramatically deteriorate, he said.
"We want to make sure we rebuild that now.
"It's our time to say 'Bendigo Liberals aren't dead!'
"We want to get out there, out and proud, so we are seen as viable at both a federal and state level."
La Trobe University adjunct research fellow in politics Ian Tulloch said he believed the primary Liberal vote of less than 30 per cent in both Bendigo East and Bendigo West showed the party needed to preselect higher profile candidates.
"When you preselect candidates pretty much at the last minute and they're not well known people, it doesn't augur well for their chances," he said.
"Given the margins it will be a long time before the Liberals can manage to win back Bendigo East.
"I don't think they'll ever win back Bendigo West."
In Bendigo West Ken Price won 24.24 per cent of the first preference vote and had 34.39 per cent after preference distribution.
That compared to incumbent Maree Edwards' count of 46.73 per cent of first preferences and 65.61 per cent with preferences from other candidates.
Mr Tulloch said while Bendigo West was a marginal seat in 2011 when Ms Edwards first won it, there had been "remarkable changes" in the demographics of the electorate in the years since.
A lot of relatively high-income tree-changers who had shifted from Melbourne to Mt Alexander shire, particularly around Castlemaine, were Greens voters, which was reflected in a vote for the Greens of over 25 per cent in some booths.
The Greens polled 12.52 per cent overall in Bendigo West - a result candidate James Searle said the party was "pretty happy with".
First time Bendigo West candidate Ken Price seemed likely to continue his involvement with the party.
"I want to see this whole area represented strongly in the Parliament. As we know, the majority of MPs there represent Melbourne's interests.
"I've grown up here, I love this part of the state and I think it's important that we have local people running for the Liberals down the track."
While Mr Price was pleased to see "the positive swing in the Liberals' direction" he planned to call Maree Edwards to congratulate her on her win.
