Daniels siblings impress: Dash strikes gold, Dyson shines in NBA

Bendigo Braves guard Dash Daniels helped Australia to win gold at the FIBA Oceania Under-15 Championships in Guam.
After dominating the preliminary rounds, the Aussies defeated New Zealand 85-74 in Saturday night's gold medal game.
Australia led by six points at half-time, but the Kiwis had a strong third quarter to close within four points at the final change.
New Zealand drew level early in the final quarter, and the Aussies only led by one point with a little less than two minutes remaining.
Australia held its nerve and outscored the Kiwis 11-0 over the final 100 seconds of the game to claim the title.
Daniels didn't have his best game in the final, scoring three points on 1/10 shooting, but his overall play across the championships earned him a place in the tournament All-Star Five.
Daniels finished the tournament with averages of 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
He led the tournament in assists, alongside New Zealand guard Dov Silberstein, and was second in three-point percentage at 47.4 per cent.
By finishing first and second respectively, Australia and New Zealand advance to the next stage of the FIBA Under-17 World Championship pathway, which will be the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championships in 2023.
The FIBA Under-17 World Championships will be held in 2024.
Meanwhile, Dash's older brother, Dyson, had a solid game for the New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday (AEDT).
The Grizzlies handed the Pelicans a 132-111 drubbing, with Dyson scoring nine points to go with five rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes of game time.
Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Pelicans were plus 18 points when Dyson was on the court.
The Pelicans' next game is on Tuesday (AEDT) against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
