LAWN BOWLS: Royals too good for Roos to continue season of improvement

BENDIGO'S improved season in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls continued on Saturday with an 11-shot away victory over Kangaroo Flat.
The Royals continue to live up to their pre-season expectation as being one of the competition's big improvers with their 80-69 victory over the Roos win No.5.
The tone for the Royals was set by the rink of Andrew Brown, which scored a resounding 32-11 victory over James McGillivray.
Coach Luke Hoskin (+5) also won his rink for Bendigo, while Kangaroo Flat's sole winning rink was that of Daryl Weymouth, which beat Richard Murray 26-11.
The rinks of Bendigo's Brayden Byrne and Kangaroo Flat's Travis Kelly couldn't be split, finishing in a 14-14 tie.
* The star-studded Moama ended Golden Square's four-game winning streak with a 12-shot victory at home.
In what was the keenly-anticipated debut of Scottish bowls legend Alex Marshall MBE for Moama, the Steamers won 78-66.
Marshall began his stint in Bendigo weekend pennant with a first-up win, skipping his rink of Cameron Keenan, Peter Campbell and Olivia Cartwright to a 27-18 victory over John Berry's rink.
It was the first game at Golden Square for Greg Podesta following his move a fortnight ago from Bendigo East.
Podesta skipped a win in his first outing for Square as his rink defeated Kevin Brennan 22-10.
* Division one newcomers Marong made it two wins in a row.
Coming off a win over Kangaroo Flat in their previous game, the Panthers followed it up with an 85-75 victory over Castlemaine.
The Panthers had three winning rinks and climbed from 10th to sixth on the ladder.
* In the closest game of the round Bendigo East outlasted Eaglehawk by five shots.
The Beasties won 78-73 at home in a contest where both sides had two winning rinks.
Following the departure of former coach Podesta to Square, the Beasties elevated Andrew Cullen to skipper, with his rink starting with a 26-15 victory over Dean Carter, who has now lost a rare two games in a row.
* Reigning premier South Bendigo notched a 23-shot victory over Inglewood.
The Diggers won 91-68 on the back of dominant performances of the rinks of coach Brad Holland and Matt Robertson.
Holland's rink - the No.1 in the competition - continued its outstanding form with a resounding 34-9 win over Jack Nevins.
And hot off winning the triples final at the Victorian Open on Friday, Robertson's rink had a 29-15 win over Grant Jackson.
The other two rinks were wins for Inglewood's Lindsay Kelly and Mal McLean.
DIVISION 1
Moama 78 def Golden Square 66.
Kevin Brennan 10 lt Greg Podesta 22, Brad Campbell 22 def Gary Downie 14, Kevin Anderson 19 def Brad Marron 12, Alex Marshall 27 def John Berry 18.
Marong 85 def Castlemaine 75.
Mark Dickins 24 def Rod Phillips 19, Chris Bramley 21 def Lachlan Darroch 17, Daniel Fulton 19 lt Greg Brain 23, Andrew Whatley 21 def Peter Brain 16.
Bendigo East 78 def Eaglehawk 73.
Josh Moloney 14 lt Simon Carter 22, Darren Burgess 21 def Tony Ellis 13, Aaron Tomkins 17 lt Lachlan Bowland 23, Andrew Cullen 26 def Dean Carter 15.
South Bendigo 91 def Inglewood 68.
Brad Holland 34 def Jack Nevins 9, Matt Robertson 29 def Grant Jackson 15, Max Rowley 11 lt Lindsay Kelly 26, Liam Crapper 17 lt Mal McLean 18.
Bendigo 80 def Kangaroo Flat 69.
Luke Hoskin 23 def Cameron Wilson 18, Brayden Byrne 14 dr Travis Kelly 14, Andrew Brown 32 def James McGillivray 11, Richard Murray 11 lt Daryl Weymouth 26.
............................................
DIVISION 2
Kangaroo Flat 87 def Bendigo 86, Golden Square 91 def Bendigo East 59, Strathfieldsaye 99 def White Hills 78, Harcourt 87 def Eaglehawk 84.
............................................
DIVISION 3
Kangaroo Flat 101 def Bendigo 60, Bendigo East 102 def Serpentine 65, North Bendigo 88 def Strathfieldsaye 67, South Bendigo 107 def Heathcote 57.
............................................
DIVISION 4
White Hills 86 def Castlemaine 66, Marong 102 def Bendigo East 57, Eaglehawk 79 dr Woodbury 79, Golden Square 95 def South Bendigo 76.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Castlemaine 90 def Kangaroo Flat 78, Marong 79 def Calivil 71, Inglewood 85 def Strathfieldsaye 79, Campbells Creek 98 def Dingee 64.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Kangaroo Flat 85 def Harcourt 69, Woodbury 79 def White Hills 66, South Bendigo 81 def Bridgewater 69, Bendigo 120 def Marong 65.
............................................
DIVISION 7
Kangaroo Flat 76 def Heathcote 46, Golden Square 71 def Bendigo East 43, Harcourt 71 def South Bendigo 43, Bendigo VRI 76 def North Bendigo 47.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Golden Square 64 def Bendigo VRI 60, Eaglehawk 69 def Kangaroo Flat 37.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.