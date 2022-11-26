Politics as a numbers game should be so much more

There's an old saying in politics that says the only person you can believe is the one who tells you they did not vote for you, and that's a reality confronting a lot of downcast candidates across the state this morning as the 2026 Victorian election count continues.
At the time of writing this newsletter, Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards looked to be track for a comfortable return to the parliament, so too her Bendigo East colleague in Jacinta Allan.
But elections are far more difficult for the various parties and candidates to contend with these days than they have ever been before.
Once upon a time, there were volunteers who spent hours and indeed days chasing up other party faithful to help man polling booths on election day.
The value in having someone, anyone, there to thrust a how to vote card in every voter's face as they prepared to cast their vote made this one of the most important part of a campaign team's long list of things to do.
Nowadays, the oversized corflutes have a pocket with the how to vote cards neatly stacked in the top corner of the beaming image of said candidate. Either that, or in many instances, there's simply a pile of flyers on the ground, or maybe nothing at all.
Riding my bike past perhaps seven or eight polling booths yesterday, it was obvious how well backed Labor candidates were from their party faithful, while the Liberals had some support on the ground, but then it fell away pretty quickly.
Politics in this nation is gradually losing touch with the people, far more so than the people are losing touch with politics.
The responsibility for the breakdown in the relationship between pollies and the electorate rests entirely with the political machine.
The Bendigo Advertiser's survey of readers back in October highlighted how fed up voters are with politics, and this is something we intend to continually remind the next generation of MPs about over the next four years.
Finally, to everyone who had the determination and commitment to put their hand up and stand as a candidate at this election - thank you.
To the volunteers and party faithful who gave of their own time for a cause or individual they believed in - thank you also.
And congratulations to every winner in every seat, across this great state of ours.
We are so privileged in this country to have the democracy we do and whilst we might not always like what the system does, we should never lose sight of the fact that in other parts of the world, people have died fighting for a basic right we all too easily take for granted.
Here's a few other non-political highlights of the past week.
Take care and thanks for your support.
Peter Kennedy, Editor, Bendigo Advertiser
