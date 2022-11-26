BDCA ROUND 4: Suns hold off gallant Goers by three runs in thriller at Atkins Street

STRATHDALE-Maristians and White Hills both emerged victorious from Bendigo District Cricket Association thrillers in Saturday's round four.
The Suns survived a gallant run-chase from Bendigo to win by three runs at Atkins Street and remain unbeaten, while White Hills denied Bendigo United its first win of the season as it beat the Redbacks with two balls to spare at Harry Trott Oval.
The clash between Bendigo and Strathdale-Maristians featuring what had been two undefeated teams was billed as the match of the round and it lived up to expectation as the improved Goers served it right up to the powerhouse Suns.
The Suns' tally of 7-243 off their 45 overs just proved to be enough as the Goers fell agonisingly short in their chase, replying with 7-240.
"We really enjoyed that contest today, particularly the last 15 overs of the match... we enjoy either chasing or defending when the game was positioned the way it was going into the last hour or so," Suns captain Cameron Taylor said.
"Bendigo batted really well and took it right down to the wire."
Bendigo had started the final over of its chase 7-224 needing 20 to win or 19 to tie with Declan Slingo and Malin Adikari at the crease and Taylor the Suns' bowler.
Taylor's first delivery was a wide, followed by a dot ball.
Off the next four deliveries Slingo scored 12 runs - 2, 6, 2, 2 - leaving the equation 6 off the final ball to force a tie at best.
However, another Taylor wide opened the door for the Goers to win if Slingo could hit the last ball for six.
But Slingo could muster just two off the final ball as the Suns clung on for victory.
Slingo finished 38 n.o. off 25 balls and Adikari was unbeaten on 17 off 17, with the pair sharing in a 57-run partnership that took the Goers to the brink of what would have been a rare victory over the Suns given their record against Strathdale since 2000 is now 3-32.
Earlier in the innings Goers' skipper James Ryan again showed why he has been the No.1 batsman over the first month of the season.
Ryan peeled off his third half-century in four innings with a run-a-ball 86.
The classy left-hander looked in ominous touch from the outset with his first five scoring shots 6, 6, 4, 3 and 4.
Coming in at 1-9 in the second over Ryan - who now has scores of 82, 51 n.o., 46 and 86 - put on 50 for the second wicket with cousin Xavier Ryan (17) and 70 for the third with Kyle Humphrys (40) during a stay at the crease that featured six boundaries and five sixes before he was caught by James Vlaeminck at mid-off off Sam Johnston (1-46).
Taylor (3-54) and Jack Pysing (2-42) were multiple wicket-takers for the Suns.
Pysing's wickets were both the scalps of Bendigo openers Bailey George (2) and Xavier Ryan, who was superbly caught down the leg side by a diving Suns' wicket-keeper Linton Jacobs off an inside edge.
Meanwhile, the Suns' 7-243 after they won the toss and batted was set-up by an 85-run opening stand between Taylor (49) and Daniel Clohesy (40) that lasted into the 16th over.
While the openers got the Suns off to a strong start - which included scoring 14 off the first over of the day bowled by Bailey Goodwin - the innings was consolidated around coach Grant Waldron, who top-scored with 61 off 78.
Opening bowlers Goodwin (2-55) and Slingo (2-34) and leg-spinner Adikari (2-43) took two wickets each for the Goers, who had former skipper Nathan Fitzpatrick (0-17) suffer a side injury four balls into his fourth over.
"We got close, but unfortunately, it didn't fall our way," Goers' skipper Ryan said.
"We knew it was going to be a really good challenge to see where we were at and what we need to improve on and today gives us some confidence that our best can challenge the benchmark team."
White Hills needed 44.4 of its allotted 45 overs to mow down its target against Bendigo United and square its ledger at 2-2.
Chasing the Redbacks' 8-200, the Demons replied with 7-202 with the winning runs hit by co-coach Rhys Irwin after the visitors had started the final over to be bowled by Tobie Travaglia (0-22) needing seven to win.
The Demons scored four runs off the first three deliveries before Irwin (13 n.o.) - who like fellow co-coach Brayden Stepien has made a surprisingly quick return to the cricket field from a football injury - hit the fourth ball through point to the boundary to secure the win.
The cornerstone partnership of the Demons' chase was the fourth-wicket stand between captain Mitch Winter-Irving and Caleb Barras.
With the Demons' 3-61 in the 15th over the pair added 95, with both scoring half-centuries.
Winter-Irving cracked his highest score for three seasons with 86 off 111 balls (nine fours, one six), while Barras found some timely form.
Coming off scores of one and three in his first two hits, Barras compiled 55 off 76 with five boundaries.
Spinner Marcus Mangiameli with 3-46 was the leading wicket-taker for the Redbacks, whose defence of their total started on a positive note when Sam Langley (2-52) dismissed Demons' opener Wian Van Zyl (0) in the opening over.
Earlier, Bendigo United's best batting performance of the season so far in making 8-200 was headlined by a knock of 61 from No.3 Riley Treloar, who was involved in two partnerships of 50-plus while he was at the crease.
Treloar added 52 for the third wicket with Wil Pinniger (18) and 59 for the fourth with Harry Donegan (32).
Van Zyl (2-21) and spinners Riley Fitzpatrick (2-31) and Gavin Bowles (2-41) each picked up two wickets for the Demons.
Kangaroo Flat's new-ball bowlers Dylan Klemm and Brent Hamblin wreaked havoc on Golden Square where the decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends for the Roos at Dower Park.
The game looked like it could well be over inside a couple of hours as right from ball one the Golden Square wickets tumbled frequently.
Golden Square lost opener Jack Keating (0) lbw to Klemm first ball of the game and it set the tone for what was to follow.
Inside the first 10 overs Square captain Liam Smith (2), Scott Trollope (12), Connor Miller (0), Mitch Kemp (2), Ben Derrick (6) and Lachlan Ross (0) had all joined Keating back in the pavilion with Square reeling at 7-23.
At that stage Klemm had figures of 4-13 and Hamblin 3-10 as the home side asserted its authority.
Square's 7-23 later became 9-47 before some gritty rearguard action from the experienced Scott Ross and teenager William Bowles in his debut first XI innings.
For almost an hour the last pair were able to hold the Roos' bowlers at bay and in doing so more than doubled Golden Square's score as they lifted it from 47 to 98.
Ross finished 37 n.o. off 59 and 16-year-old Bowles dug in for a fighting 11 off 56, with the pair at least providing Square's bowlers a small glimmer of hope of defending their total.
"Those two were awesome for us," Square captain Smith said.
"Scott is such an experienced player and he showed that today and young Will just got in behind the ball and didn't look like he had too many issues facing Hamblin and Klemm when they came back on.
"He's a compact batsman and certainly isn't a No.11 and will continue to get better."
After their early carnage with the new ball Hamblin finished with 4-21 off nine overs and Klemm 4-24 off nine overs.
Square gave itself a sniff of pulling off an unlikely victory when it had Kangaroo Flat 4-52 in reply before Klemm quickly wrapped up the run chase.
Klemm complemented his four-for with a quickfire 44 n.o. off 29 balls, including six fours and two sixes, as the Roos answered with 4-99 in 16.3 overs in a game where they not only banked the six points, but also gave their net run-rate a boost as well.
Trollope (3-54) took three of the four wickets for Golden Square in its first loss of the season.
"I thought Trolly was super for us... I reckon they would have had 10 play and misses, but just couldn't get the edge whereas Kangaroo Flat was able to get the edge earlier," Smith said.
"We gave it everything with the ball, but once Dyl Klemm came out and went bang it was all over."
The match featured two father-son combinations playing, with Adam and Riley Burns lining up for the Roos and Scott and Lachlan Ross playing for Square.
Spinners Fletcher Good and Nathan Walsh combined for seven wickets in Eaglehawk's win over Huntly North at Canterbury Park.
16-year-old leggie Good returned the superb figures of 4-10 off 6.1 overs and Walsh snared 3-24 off nine as the Power were bowled out for 115 batting first.
"Fletcher bowled really well; he has really good control and bowled to his field," Hawks' captain Nick Farley said.
"And Nathan bowled really well as well. He got a couple of key wickets with (Ryan) Grundy and (Sandun) Ranatunga, so that was pleasing."
The Hawks' side included debutant Taj Taylor, continuing a strong association with the Hawks for the family, with his father Shane and grandfather Max both past players with the club.
Skipper Adam Ward (27) and Judd Gilchrist (25) - one of seven teenagers in the side - were the best with the bat for the Power, who having one stage been 5-104 lost their last five wickets for 11 runs.
The Hawks were under pressure early in their chase at 3-10 in the fifth over after an inspired opening spell from Flynn Campbell.
Campbell took all three wickets - Daniel Major (4), Ben Williams (0) and Taylor (1) - in the space of five deliveries.
But the Power's early momentum was thwarted by the duo of coach Cory Jacobs (70 n.o.) and Cam McGlashan (31 n.o.), who navigated the Hawks through their early trouble all the way to victory with an unbroken stand of 108 as the home side reached 3-118 in the 26th over to win by seven wickets.
Campbell finished with 3-10 for the Power.
Strathfieldsaye moved to the top of the ladder and in doing so kept Sandhurst winless after a commanding 98-run win at Weeroona Oval.
The Jets recovered from the loss of Tim Wood (2) in the opening over of the day to reach 9-215 led by contributions from captain Ben Devanny (39), Pat Felmingham (37), Nayana Fernando (36), Chathura Damith (32) and Jack Stubbs (27).
With opener Felmingham particularly aggressive - his 37 runs came off just 20 balls - the scoreboard was ticking over freely early for the Jets, who already had 68 on the board after just nine overs.
Ben Yarwood (3-45), Anthony McMahon (2-8), playing for the Dragons while Moama had a bye, Liam Stubbings (2-32) and Nick Gladman (2-33) were all multiple wicket-takers for the Dragons.
Following a 49-run opening stand between Ash Gray (33) and captain Joel Murphy (18) the Dragons collapsed in reply, losing 10-68 to be all out for 117.
Gray's 25-ball 33 including 26 of his runs coming in either sixes (three) or fours (two).
A highlight of the Jets' fielding was a brilliant catch by Wood running with the flight of the ball to dismiss Taylor Beard (5).
All six Strathfieldsaye bowlers used took a wicket, with Campbell Love (3-27) leading the way with three.
