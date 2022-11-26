BDCA ROUND 4: Suns hold off gallant Goers by three runs in thriller at Atkins Street

Coming in at 1-9 in the second over Ryan - who now has scores of 82, 51 n.o., 46 and 86 - put on 50 for the second wicket with cousin Xavier Ryan (17) and 70 for the third with Kyle Humphrys (40) during a stay at the crease that featured six boundaries and five sixes before he was caught by James Vlaeminck at mid-off off Sam Johnston (1-46).