This giving season, CVGT Employment is calling on toy donations for its annual Christmas drive.
The business will send the toys to families participating in the ParentsNext program with children aged between nine months and six years across the Goulburn Murray region, particularly those affected by floods.
The toy drive will run from December 1 to 16 and CVGT Employment chief executive Jason Russell said the aim is to provide families in need with something to unwrap on Christmas morning.
"The floods have been devastating for many families in the Goulburn Murray community. Sadly, some of our participants have lost their homes and possessions," Mr Russell said.
"We are determined to make sure they don't lose Christmas, so we're reaching out to the community to help the ParentsNext families affected by this tragedy have a happy Christmas by donating a brand-new unwrapped toy or locally purchased gift card."
Donations can be made at the CVGT Employment office on 99 Mollison Street, Bendigo, and at CVGT's Echuca, Yarrawonga, Wodonga, Shepparton and Kilmore sites.
Due to hygiene concerns, CVGT can only accept new purchased items. Flood-affected people will be prioritised, with all children in the ParentsNext program to receive a gift.
"In the spirit of providing further economic and social benefits to the communities in which we operate we ask that you consider purchasing your donation from local flood-affected stores," Mr Russell said.
MORE NEWS:
The ParentsNext program helps parents with children under six plan and prepare for future study or
employment after taking time off to raise a child.
Program manager Kathryn Lord said the toy drive finishes on Friday, 16 December to give staff "enough time to wrap and deliver before Christmas".
"If a business would like to make a donation, please get in touch and help us make a little magic this Christmas," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.