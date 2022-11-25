Bendigo Advertiser
CVGT Employment launches annual Christmas toy drive for families in need

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
CVGT Employment's Sherie Kerr donates a toy to the annual Christmas appeal. Photo by Noni Hyett

This giving season, CVGT Employment is calling on toy donations for its annual Christmas drive.

